Kenyans mock UHURU after he voted for rapper NYASHINSKI for a music award (LOOK)

Thursday, November 02, 2017 - Uhuru took to twitter on Wednesday to reveal that he had voted for Kenyan artist, Nyashinski, who has been nominated for the 2017 MTV Europe Music Awards.





Nyashinski, whose real name is Nyamari Obengi, is up against Nigeria heavy weights Wizkid and Davido for the Best African Act award.





Kenyans turned the screw on Uhuru mocking him over his controversial presidential re-run triumph that was...



