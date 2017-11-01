Kenyan L£SB!@N couple shock social media as they openly parade their love (See PHOTOs).

Tuesday, November 14, 2017 - Despite l3sb!@n!sm being a taboo in the African society, this young Kenyan l3sb!@n couple has nothing to hide.





They caused a stir on Instagram after they posted photos getting mushy.





They seem to be madly in love and no criticism can break up their affair.





One of the l3sb!@n couple showered praises on the other saying, “started as friends, now lovers. I wish i could explain your eyes and how the sound of your voice gives me butterflies, How your smile makes my heart skip a beat and how everytime am with you, i feel so complete”





Look at the photos that they posted on social media getting mushy in the next page.