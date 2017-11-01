Keep off those slay queens you see in Clubs around Nairobi’s CBD, See what happened to this guy.

Tuesday, 14 November 2017 - Some of those slay queens you see dressed to kill in clubs around Nairobi’s CBD are dangerous criminals who drug men with “Mchele” and steal from them.





Nairobi’s Club Mist is one of the targets where slay queens go to drug men.





This man was drugged and his Mpesa wiped out by a lady called Jane Kagendo Wanjiru, Phone number 0727919002.





Read this post in the next page and be careful.



