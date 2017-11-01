KATHY KIUNA still milking her gullible followers dry, See her latest expensive car (PHOTO).

Wednesday, 15 November 2017 - C0ntroversial city preacher, Kathy Kiuna, of Jubilee Christian Centre (JCC), has a new expensive car.





Kathy is one of the Nairobi preachers who make millions by blinding her gullible followers with the prosperity gospel.





She fools them that the more tithe you give, the closer you get to heaven.





See a photo of Kathy’s new Toyota VX in the next page



