KARUA now reveals who she will not support for President in 2022 and leaves many in tears! KIKUYUs may do this

KARUA now reveals who she will not support for President in 2022 and leaves many in tears! KIKUYUs may do thisNews 05:51
Friday November 17, 2017 - NARC Kenya Party leader, Martha Karua, has made it crystal clear that she will not support Deputy President William Ruto for President in 2022.
Answering a question on whether she would support Ruto now that she supported him in 2017 by virtue of supporting President Uhuru Kenyatta’s re-election, Karua said her support for Uhuru does not mean she likes Ruto.
She noted that she only...
Page 1 2