KARUA now reveals who she will not support for President in 2022 and leaves many in tears! KIKUYUs may do this

Friday November 17, 2017 - NARC Kenya Party leader, Martha Karua, has made it crystal clear that she will not support Deputy President William Ruto for President in 2022.





Answering a question on whether she would support Ruto now that she supported him in 2017 by virtue of supporting President Uhuru Kenyatta’s re-election, Karua said her support for Uhuru does not mean she likes Ruto.





She noted that she only...



