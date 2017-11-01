KARUA now reveals who she will not support for President in 2022 and leaves many in tears! KIKUYUs may do this

..supported President Uhuru Kenyatta in the 2017 General Elections and repeat Presidential elections but not his deputy, and that she will not back him in 2022 as a matter of choice.





“My support was basically for President Uhuru and yes, I knew his deputy was William Ruto.”





“In the last election, I supported a ticket which had two people but my main support was to President Kenyatta,” Karua said.





"Once you support a candidate, it’s like a Governor ticket, you support both. There are many people when we were running for Governor who would say ‘what about your deputy?' and those who would tell my deputy, 'what about the Governor?" but if you really want to support that person, you support both," said Karua.



