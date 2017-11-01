KARUA confirms UHURU rigged RAILA’s votes and they should share power - Nusu Mkate is the only way out

Thursday November 16, 2017 - Kirinyaga gubernatorial loser, Martha Karua, has called for dialogue between President Uhuru Kenyatta and National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, to end the current political impasse in the country.





Speaking during an interview yesterday after losing her petition against Kirinyaga Governor, Anne Waiguru, Karua confirmed that there was widespread electoral fraud in the August elections which must be addressed.





She noted that many of..



