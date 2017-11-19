KALONZO’s Wiper Party exposes plot to assassinate a NASA leader - He may never reach Canaan

KALONZO’s Wiper Party exposes plot to assassinate a NASA leader - He may never reach CanaanNews 06:01
Sunday November 19, 2017 - Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka’s Wiper Party has accused the Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, of plotting to assassinate Kathiani MP, Robert Mbui.
Mbui, who is admitted at Nairobi Hospital with a broken leg which was injured on Friday as they welcomed back to Kenya NASA leader, Raila Odinga, from the US, is said to be on Uhuru/ Ruto’s watch-list and has been earmarked for assassination.
In a statement to...
Mbui, who is admitted at Nairobi Hospital with a broken leg which was injured on Friday as they welcomed back to Kenya NASA leader, Raila Odinga, from the US, is said to be on Uhuru/ Ruto’s watch-list and has been earmarked for assassination.
In a statement to...
Page 1 2