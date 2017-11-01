KALONZO’s Wiper Party exposes plot to assassinate a NASA leader - He may never reach Canaan

..Kenyans yesterday, Wiper Executive Director, Jared Siso, claimed that Mbui was attacked by Jubilee assassins because of his steadfastness in supporting NASA.



“The violence which led to the deaths of more than 5 people, occasioned severe injuries on others and led to wanton destruction of property, could have been avoided had the regime cared to follow the law as well as the dictates of the Constitution,” Siso said.



“Only quick interventions by well meaning Kenyans saved Mbui’s life.”





“He is currently admitted to Nairobi Hospital where he has undergone a successful surgery on his broken leg,” he added.








