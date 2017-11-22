KALONZO says his wife is not DEAD! She is alive in Germany but still unwell! Those killing her will die before her!News, Politics 05:02
Wednesday November 22, 2017 - Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has dispelled social media rumours that his wife is dead.
Pauline Kalonzo has been receiving treatment in Germany over the last two months.
Speaking to journalists on Wednesday, Kalonzo said his wife, Pauline, is alive but still receiving treatment.
For two years now, Pauline, who was previously admitted at…
