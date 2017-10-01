KALONZO rejects RAILA ODINGA’s plan to sabotage UHURU’s Govt - I will not engage in another protest

10:57

Saturday November 4, 2017 - National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga’s planned revolution against President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Government beginning next week is dead even before kickoff.


This is after Kalonzo Musyoka-led Wiper Party rejected NASA’s plan to resume countrywide demonstrations next week to force Uhuru out of power.

Speaking yesterday, Wiper Party leaders, led by..

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno