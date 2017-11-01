KALONZO breaks his long silence again! What will happen on Friday has the entire State House trembling

Wednesday November 15, 2017 - Wiper Party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, is set to return to the country from Germany this Friday after a long silence, which had sparked whispers that he may have crossed over to Jubilee.





However, in a statement to Kenyans, Kalonzo assured NASA supporters he was still in the coalition and that he will return to Kenya this Friday , the same day NASA leader, Raila Odinga, is expected back to Kenya from USA.





Reliable sources have intimated that...



