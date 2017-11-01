KALONZO breaks his long silence again! What will happen on Friday has the entire State House trembling

KALONZO breaks his long silence again! What will happen on Friday has the entire State House tremblingNews 13:48
Wednesday November 15, 2017 - Wiper Party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, is set to return to the country from Germany this Friday after a long silence, which had sparked whispers that he may have crossed over to Jubilee.
However, in a statement to Kenyans, Kalonzo assured NASA supporters he was still in the coalition and that he will return to Kenya this Friday, the same day NASA leader, Raila Odinga, is expected back to Kenya from USA.
Reliable sources have intimated that...
Page 1 2