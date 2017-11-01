Kakamega team chants RAILA’s #Resist as SONKO and ALFRED MUTUA watch in Machakos (VIDEO)

Tuesday, 21 November 2017 – The Kakamega County team to the inter-county games in Machakos made their stand known by chanting 'resist' during the opening of the annual event.





Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, and his Machakos counterpart presided over the opening ceremony.





Thirty five Counties are participating in the event after counties from North Eastern failed to send representatives.





Kakamega County is among the opposition bastions where majority boycotted the October 26th repeat presidential elections.





This shows the herculean task Uhuru is facing even as plans for his swearing-in for a second term gets underway.





Watch the video below.



