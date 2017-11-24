JUNET reveals how NIS assassins were trailing RAILA ODINGA in Zanzibar - 6 of them were arrested like criminals

Friday November 24, 2017 - Suna East MP, Junet Mohamed, has revealed that National Intelligence Service (NIS) officers were following NASA leader, Raila Odinga, during his 3 day holiday in Zanzibar.





Addressing a Press Conference on Thursday , Junet who was accompanying Raila Odinga during the trip said over the last two months, NIS officers have been spying on Raila Odinga for reasons only known to themselves.





“Raila’s visit to Zanzibar was not secretive and that is why he…



