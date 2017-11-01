JUNET reveals how NIS assassins were trailing RAILA ODINGA in Zanzibar - 6 of them were arrested like criminals

…even booked a flight in the full glare of cameras," Junet said.





“NIS has been trailing him everywhere but what they should know is that we have nothing to hide," Junet added.





However, Junet admitted that six NIS officers were arrested in Tanzania for committing crimes of espionage and they will be arraigned in court on Monday next week .





He also bragged how Raila Odinga was given special security by President John Pombe Magufuli while in Zanzibar.





Raila and Magufuli are close buddies.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



