Jubilee MP tells UHURU/ RUTO to respect RAILA ODINGA! Otherwise they are courting a political disaster

Monday November 20, 2017 - A vocal Jubilee MP has asked President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy, William Ruto, to start respecting NASA leader, Raila Odinga, because he has immense support across the country.





In an in interview with NTV on Monday , Cherangany MP, Joshua Kuttuny, challenged Uhuru and Ruto to treat Raila Odinga with the respect he deserves.





Kuttuny said Raila Odinga is not an ordinary’ Kenyan and should be accorded respect.





“I have always…



