Jubilee MP tells UHURU/ RUTO to respect RAILA ODINGA! Otherwise they are courting a political disaster

..respected Raila and I urge all leaders in Jubilee to do the same.”





“He is a statesman who should be treated differently,” he said without making direct reference to the two leaders.





Upon Odinga’s arrival from the US on Friday , Kutuny was among few Jubilee leaders who condemned police brutality against Odinga’s supporters.





Kutuny also urged the Jubilee leadership to reach out to the opposition leader and strike a deal that would help the country move ahead.





“I have said umpteenth times that we should be careful when handling him.”





“Using force only charges him and time has come for the State reach him for dialogue,” Kuttuny said.





