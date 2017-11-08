Jubilee Governor praises RAILA ODINGA and his NASA team for giving UHURU/ RUTO sleepless nights.

Wednesday November 8, 2017 - An outspoken Jubilee Party Governor has for once praised National Super Alliance (NASA) leaders for keeping the ruling Government in check.





Speaking on Tuesday, Uasin Gishu County Governor, Jackson Mandago, says Raila’s constant attackes will enable the Jubilee administration to deliver its promises to Kenyans.





Mandago said the opposition should keep up the good work of…



