JOHO’s ex-clande, KTN’s BETTY KYALLO, introduces her beautiful sister and warns Team Mafisi - PHOTOs

Monday, 06 November 2017 - KTN anchor Betty Kyallo has flaunted her gorgeous teenage sister, Gloria Kyallo, on social media and warned Mafisi to keep off.





The s3xy anchor, whose affair with Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho is well documented, reckons her cute sister will have trouble fending off the advances of mafisi.



She however joked that she has a 9 mm handgun to deal with Mafisi.



“Can’t believe the trouble I’m in as a big sister she too pretty keep off youngins’ ”



“I got a 9 Millimetre @gloria_kyallo you are...