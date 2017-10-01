JOHO/ KINGI may be put to death for treason as UHURU’s Govt bays for their blood for calling for secession

Monday November 6, 2017 - Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho and his Kilifi counterpart, Amason Kingi, could be headed to jail for treason for calling for secession of the Coastal region.





Speaking yesterday, Mombasa Jubilee gubernatorial loser, Suleiman Shahbal, vowed to instigate a private prosecution against Joho and Kingi saying their call for secession amounts to treason which is punishable by death.





Shahbal noted that the two NASA Governors were...



