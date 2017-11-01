JOHO gives secession timeline! It is more serious than you thought, UHURU/ RUTO can remain with their country

Saturday November 18, 2017 - Mombasa Governor, Ali Hassan Joho, has exuded confidence that the Coast region will successfully secede from the rest of Kenya.





Speaking during the swearing in of 7 Members of the County Executive on Thursday , Joho set a timeline by which the Coast region would have seceded from Kenya.





He assured the region that the secession plan was on course and that in 10 years , they would have seceded from the rest of Kenya.





“We must secede after..



