JOHO gives secession timeline! It is more serious than you thought, UHURU/ RUTO can remain with their country
Saturday November 18, 2017 - Mombasa Governor, Ali Hassan Joho, has exuded confidence that the Coast region will successfully secede from the rest of Kenya.
Speaking during the swearing in of 7 Members of the County Executive on Thursday, Joho set a timeline by which the Coast region would have seceded from Kenya.
He assured the region that the secession plan was on course and that in 10 years, they would have seceded from the rest of Kenya.
“We must secede after..
