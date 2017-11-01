JOHO gives secession timeline! It is more serious than you thought, UHURU/ RUTO can remain with their country

..one month, a year or two, five years or even 10 years.”





“This is a conversation that we must have.”





“Kenya won’t be the first or last country to agitate for secession.”





“It has happened elsewhere,” Joho stated.





The Mombasa Governor noted that the Coast region had been marginalized for many years by successive Governments and secession is the only way to address the plight of the residents.





“People will feel their voices count and marginalization will no longer be used as a political tool but for positive action.”





“We will make every person understand why the journey to secession is irreversible,” he added.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



