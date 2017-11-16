Jobs and Vacancies in TechnoServe, Nairobi, Kenya

TechnoServe Recruitment Notice

TechnoServe Background: TechnoServe works with enterprising people in the developing world to build competitive farms, businesses and industries.

We are a nonprofit organization that develops business solutions to poverty by linking people to information, capital and markets. With more than four decades of proven results, we believe in the power of private enterprise to transform lives.

Program Description: TechnoServe has entered into a partnership with Nespresso SA to introduce the Nespresso AAA Sustainable QualityTM Program in Kenya.

The overarching goal is to reduce poverty of smallholder coffee farmers in Kenya through increased coffee incomes as a result of improved yields, quality and market access to Nespressa’s AAA supply chain.

Job Vacancy: Sustainability Business Advisor – Nespresso AAA Program

Position Description: The Business Advisor – Sustainability shall provide technical support in the implementation of strategies that will enable smallholder coffee grower cooperatives / wet mills signed up to the program to improve quality and sustainability.

Key roles and responsibilities

· Provide technical support to the beneficiary clients so as to sustainably improve their wet mill operations and coffee quality, to be achieved through:

· Creating awareness to cooperative leaders, staff and farmers of the AAA standards for sustainable coffee production.

· Delivering a standard set of sustainability and coffee quality trainings to cooperatives leaders and wet mill staff.

· Carrying out regular sustainability standards audits at wet mills and using these to assist cooperative leaders and staff to understand areas of non-compliance and to formulate action plans to address the non-compliances.

· Advising and coaching wet mill staff to implement actions and measures to achieve continuous compliance with sustainability standards.

· Carrying out regular review of wet milling processes and sampling of coffee parchment so as to advise wet mill staff on ways to adopt best practices for production of high coffee quality.

· Undertake relevant monitoring and evaluation activities such as collecting and collating of various data streams such as cherry harvest progression, wet mill revenues and expenses; active farmers; green coffee conversions; market and price information; updating of audit score cards; impact stories.

· Undertake regular comprehensive business analysis of beneficiary coffee cooperative societies so as to facilitate improved governance, more efficient business processes and improved overall business performance.

· Support the development, adaptation/translation and review of various technical materials such as lesson plans, training aids, audit surveys, fact sheets, etc.

· Plan and hold regular meetings with the leadership of the assigned cooperative clients to review progress of project implementation, share learnings and to jointly seek solutions to challenges.

· Build and improve the Program’s continuous interaction with relevant stakeholders such as county government officers; coffee service providers (marketing agents, millers, inputs suppliers), and other entities working in partnership with AAA wet mills.

· Any other duties assigned by the Coffee Program Manager.

Required skills and experience

· Bachelor’s degree in agriculture, environmental or natural sciences, or business management. Training and qualifications in the area of quality/certification standards will be a definite advantage.

· At least four (4) years’ professional work experience in the private / not-for-profit sector, two (2) of which working in the coffee sector with demonstrated experience in the following areas:

· Determining and implementing solutions for improvement of wet milling processes, leading to sustainable output of high quality parchment coffee.

· Carrying out business analysis and modelling of coffee cooperative societies, leading to improved governance, business processes and overall business performance.

· Training farmers/producers on quality/certification standards.

· Conducting audits at wet mills and farms according to standards applicable to smallholder growers.

· Well-developed computer skills in Excel, Word and PowerPoint, with demonstrated experience in analysis and modelling.

· Strong planning skills and experience working to deliver quality work outputs within strict time lines.

· Good interpersonal, collaborative and cross-cultural skills.

· Strong planning skills and ability to generate innovative solutions in highly dynamic work situations.

· Demonstrated ability to prepare and present well-written, cohesive analyses and reports.

· Strong written and oral communication skills in English and Kiswahili. Knowledge of local Kenyan languages is an advantage.

· Willingness to spend time living, working and travelling in project sites located rural areas.

· Possess a valid Kenyan driving licence.









Job Vacancy: M&E Analyst

Position Description: The Monitoring & Evaluation Analyst shall lead the implementation of the strategies designed to assure high quality of data collection, collation, analysis and reporting through consistent application of existing monitoring and evaluation Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and other guidelines.

Key roles and responsibilities

· Oversee and coordinate the routine collection, collation, analysis and reporting of various project data streams according to the project and cohort work plans.

· Oversee and coordinate the carrying out of various field surveys and studies required for evaluating program effects and impacts.

· Receive, review, validate, analyze, and store various program data streams. Prepare and collate these into the relevant formats for preparing reports and feedback for decision support.

· Provide and maintain an efficient interface between a diverse field operations team and back office operations through troubleshooting support and corrective feedback based on indicators in various monitoring dashboards.

· Support the development of new and upgrading of existing digital data collection and reporting tools and systems, to include configuration and troubleshooting of electronic data collection equipment, training of users, and overseeing the field implementation of the systems.

· Ensure the integrity of program data and reports through well organized and secured paper and electronic filing systems.

· Any other relevant duties assigned by the Program Manager.

Required skills and experience

· Bachelor’s degree in economics, statistics, development studies, business management or other relevant area of study.

· At least 3 years of work developing and/or implementing M & E systems with demonstrated prior experience

· Conducting field surveys both as a data collector and a data collection supervisor/team leader.

· Setting up and managing integrated databases.

· Creating and managing project performance monitoring plans.

· Designing and/or adapting data collection and collation templates using both paper and electronic/technology-based platforms.

· Advanced skills in Excel and STATA.

· Good understanding of sustainable rural development and social impact indicators.

· Strong planning skills and ability to work independently within agreed work plans and time lines and to generate solutions to changing work situations.

· Strong interpersonal and cross-cultural skills, and strong oral & written presentation skills in English and Kiswahili.

· Willingness to spend time working and travelling in project sites located rural areas.

· Possess a valid Kenyan driving licence.

How to Apply:

Please submit your application (by email only) to ke-recruit@tns.org with the position title placed in the subject line.

Please include

(1) cover letter describing your interest,

(2) curriculum vitae

(3) Current salary.

Please include all requirements in a single document (pdf).

Applications will be treated confidentially.

Deadline for applications is 16th November 2017.

Note that only short-listed candidates will be contacted.

TechnoServe is an Equal Opportunity Employer of Minorities, Females and Individuals with Disabilities.