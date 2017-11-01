Jobs and Vacancies in Securex, Kenya

Control Room Manager

Join the family as a Control Room Manager at Securex Agencies Limited that offers exceptional work environment with opportunities to advance and learn.

We are seeking to recruit focused and results driven individual who will manage the control room for effective alarm monitoring and appropriate communication.

Responsibilities

· To ensure proper monitoring of security alarm receiver, interpretation of zones and dispatch the appropriate backup vehicles.

· Ensure proper liaison with the backup Crew commanders and the relevant reports are communicated to the client and other stakeholders.

· Ensure proper allocation of duties for the controllers.

· To monitor the location of backup on an hourly basis.

· Ensure appropriate proper recording alarm activations, dispatch timings.

· Ensure proper recording of incident report in the relevant Occurrence Books.

· To liaise with the police and other service providers in case of an incident or emergency.

· To monitor the daily attendance of the backup crew and maintain proper call up records.

· To report any incidents to the senior management immediately.

· To report any indiscipline of the backup crew.

· To liaise with Zone Managers with regards to deployment of crews.

· To keep the Zone Managers informed of all incidents and alarm activations occurring during a tour of duty

Qualifications

· Bachelor’s degree in a Business Related course

· 3 years’ experience in a control room setup

· Aggressive and self-driven and able to work under minimal supervision

· Proven decision making and problem solving capabilities

· Team leader/player

· Able to work under pressure and meet strict deadlines

· Organized , able to prioritize

· Result oriented





Sales Executives

Securex Agencies Ltd is a Security Company dealing in Security Products like CCTV, Access Control, Fire alarms, Fire suppression, manned guarding etc. We are looking for highly motivated, ambitious, and self-driven individuals to fill the sales executive positions.

The Sales Executive will be expected to serve customers by selling our services, meeting customer needs, and driving business growth in the assigned territory/market segment.

Responsibilities

· To source for new guarding and electronic systems clients as per the monthly targets.

· To source for extra business from existing clients as per the monthly targets.

· To conduct security surveys for new and existing clients and prepare and deliver to the client the survey reports within the stipulated timeframe.

· To prepare appropriate quotations and deliver to the clients with stipulated timeframe.

· To follow-up on all quotations and given and submit weekly reports.

· Communicate to concerned departments of confirmed/ongoing jobs within reasonable timeframe.

· Analyze business proposal responses and prepare weekly reports.

· Ensure that service contracts are signed before commencement of the service.

· Collection of all relevant fees from the client as per the contract terms.

· Maintains relationships with clients by providing support, information, and guidance; researching and recommending new opportunities; recommending profit and service improvements.

· Carry out regular visits to clients to monitor Customer Satisfaction.

· Undertake customer opinion surveys in respect to sales.

· Organize sales exhibitions and promotions.

· Identifies product improvements or new products by remaining current on industry trends, market activities, and competitors.

· Corporate success factors:

· Deliver quality service, every day, every time

· Leading provider of innovative technology based security solutions

· Adherence to a robust revenue collection policy

· Continuous improvement of processes, procedures and service delivery

· Value adding talent management and succession planning model

· Lead to response time within 4 Hours working

· Increase the opportunity to win ratio

· Increase each product performance

· Increase profit

Qualifications

· Minimum of three (3) years of related experience or training in Service sector

· Working knowledge of the Security System Industry

· A university degree in Sales and marketing or business studies is preferred

· Aptitude in delivering attractive presentations

· Problem-solving and analytical skills to interpret sales performance and market trend information.

· Proven ability to motivate and lead the sales team. Experience in developing marketing and sales strategies.

· Excellent oral and written communication skills, plus a good working knowledge of Microsoft Office Suite is required.

· Thorough understanding of marketing and negotiating techniques

· Self-motivated with a results-driven approach

How to Apply

If you meet the following qualifications, kindly send your CV to careers@securex.co.ke