Jobs and Vacancies in Oshwal Academy, Nairobi, Kenya

Oshwal Academy Nairobi





Job Title: Deputy Head Teacher





Reference Number: JH-10-17



Category: Academics and Administration





Location: Nairobi – Junior High



Oshwal Academy Nairobi is a private school owned and managed by the Oshwal Education & Relief Board offering the British National Curriculum and prepares children for lGCSEs and GCEs.





The Academy is seeking a dynamic and ambitious individual, for the position of the Deputy Head of the Campus, to join our highly effective Senior Management Team.



Job Purpose: To assist the Head teacher in ensuring that the school is managed in line with the Academy’s social responsibility ideals, while maintaining high standards of academic output.





The Deputy Head teacher will be responsible for curriculum and academic matter and will play a key role in the leadership of teaching and learning across the whole organization.



Duties and Responsibilities:

· Create, implement and oversee curriculum delivery strategies that will promote the institution as a center of academic excellence.

· With guidance from the Head teacher, ensure that the physical facilities are in good working condition at all times.

· Appraise teachers in line with the organization’s HR policy.

· Organize and manage the CPD for and of the staff.

Qualification:

· The successful candidate will be an individual with a keen intellect who can assist the Head of School in providing leadership to create, nurture and sustain a climate of academic, athletic and co/extra-curricular excellence.

· At least five years’ of teaching experience, with demonstrable achievements.

· At least two years of experience in a leadership position is preferable.

· A Bachelor’s Degree from a reputable, accredited university. A Master’s Degree in an education related course will be an added advantage.

· Excellent team-building skills, with proven experience in leading, motivating and empowering people.

· A proven track record in the effective and efficient management of curriculum and human resources in a school setting.

· Excellent PR and communication skills.

Job Title: Gujarati / Hindi Teacher





Reference Number: OAN/SS/17/10



Category: Academics





Location: Senior School



Oshwal Academy Nairobi is a private school owned and managed by the Oshwal Education & Relief Board offering the British curriculum, preparing children for lGCSE and GCE A/S and A’ Levels.





The Academy is seeking for a Gujarati/ Hindi Teacher for its Senior School.



Skills and competence:



Qualification:

· Qualification in Education with teaching proficiency in Gujarati/ Hindi.

· Teaching experience in the International Curriculum set up will be an added advantage.

· Experience and competence:

· At least 3 years’ demonstrable Gujarati or Hindi teaching experience in a British Curriculum school or similar.

· Passionate about 21st Century teaching and learning skills and I.T. savvy.

· Good written and oral communication in English

· Innovative and creative individual.

· Ability to organize and communicate effectively and to work independently with minimum supervision.

· Ability and proven willingness to support clubs and other co-curricular activities.

How to Apply





If you meet our essential criteria and are looking for a role in a dynamic team where you can make a real difference, please submit your application to the Head of Senior School, Oshwal Academy Nairobi through vacancy@oerb.org.



The application closing date is 10th November 2017.





Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.