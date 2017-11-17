Jobs and Vacancies in Laikipia University, Kenya

Laikipia University





Ref:LU/R(ADM)/EA/1/9/67



Laikipia University is a public Chartered University located 11 kms from Nyahururu Town along Nakuru - Nyahururu Road.





The University has vacancies for the following positions:





1. Estates Manager





(1 Post)





Grade 13





Ref: LU/AD/9/2





Re-advertised





Applicants must be holders of a Bachelors’ degree in Building Economics / Land Economics or Construction Management/Architecture or Civil Engineering or any other relevant qualifications.





In addition they must have at least 3 years’ experience in Building Construction or Maintenance Works in a large organization.





This is a senior position and requires a result oriented person with excellent interpersonal and good communication skills, high integrity and must be computer literate.





The successful candidate will report to the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration, Finance and Development) and will be expected to maintain a clean register of all University property, including furniture and general fixtures, coordinate maintenance and repair of University Buildings, ground plants, and equipment’s’ including management of service contracts, handle land administration matters, including lease preparation extensions and payment of Land taxes and effective supervision of staff in the department.





In addition, successful candidate will be expected to oversee and advice University Management on all the ongoing projects.





2. Senior Procurement Officer I





(1 Post)





Grade 13





Ref: LU/AD/9/3





Re-advertised





Applicants must be holders of a Masters degree in procurement and Supplies Management or its equivalent from a recognized institution.





In addition, they must have served at the level of a Senior Procurement Officer II for at least 3 (three) years in a large government institution.



The successful candidate will be responsible for planning and coordination of the Procurement Services in the University.





Other Requirements

· Must be conversant with the Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Act (PPADA) 2015

· Applicants must be of high integrity and able to supervise a large number of staff.

· Be registered with Kenya Institute of Supplies Management (KISM).

· Be ICT competent.

· Certificate of good conduct

3. Farm Co-ordinator





Ref: LU/AD/9/4





Applicants must be holders of a Diploma in General Agriculture or Farm Management from a recognized Institution or its equivalent. In addition they must have a working experience of at least three (3) years in a large Farming enterprise with good track record.





Candidates who have worked in a teaching institution will have an added advantage.





He/she must also be computer literate.





Successful candidates will among other duties assist students in their practical activities in the farm.





Terms and conditions





Permanent and Pensionable following a satisfactory probationary period.





Salary scale.

· Estates Manager/Snr.Procurement officer I - Kshs.77,734 x 2239 – 82,212 x 2790 -90,584 x 3088 – 102,934 p.m.

· Farm Co-ordinator – Kshs.20,298-28,738p.m.

NB: Those who had applied earlier need not apply.





Mode of Application





Applicants must submit 10 (ten) copies of applications giving details of age, educational and professional qualifications, detailed work experience, present post and salary, applicant’s telephone number and email address, and enclose certified copies of certificates and testimonials and give names and addresses of 3 (three) referees who are knowledgeable about the applicant’s competence and area of specialization.





Applicants should request their referees to write directly to the undersigned.





The name and reference number of the position for which the application is made should be clearly marked on the envelope and addressed to:-





The Vice-Chancellor

Laikipia University

P.O. Box 1100-20300

Nyahururu, Kenya





So as to reach him before 17th November 2017





Laikipia University is an equal opportunity employer





