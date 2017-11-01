Jobs and Vacancies in Komazan Nairobi, Kenya

Finance Systems Senior Associate

About This Role

The Finance Systems Senior Associate will lead the design and implementation of scalable operational and data systems for our managerial finance and accounting activities.

You will work closely with the finance department and end users across functions and levels to trial and roll out finance systems that will withstand and support Komaza’s geographic expansion and rapid scaling.

Responsibilities

· Develop finance and accounting systems to support rapid-scale company-wide financial planning and operations

· Design digital finance and accounting systems to increase efficiency and accuracy for all payments, such as petty cash, Mpesa, bank transfers

· Create reporting tools and systems based on deep understanding of user needs within functions and across departments and levels, ranging from off-the-shelf software to in-house GSheet/Excel tools

· Work closely with finance team and end users to pilot new systems and collect action-learnings to inform decision-making

· Launch new systems through documenting SOPs, developing and conducting trainings, and monitoring integration into operations, with an eye towards future improvements

· Support senior leadership team to make decision on Financial MIS through presenting well-researched findings and recommendations

Qualifications

· Bachelor’s degree in finance, economics, accounting or a related field

· Proven experience working with digital, cloud-based solutions in financial management

· Passion for Komaza’s mission to lift rural farmers out of poverty through the rapid scaling of our microforestry model

· Strong organisational, critical thinking, and communications skills with impeccable spoken and written English

Business Development Associate

About This Role

The Business Development Associate will drive quantitative and qualitative market research to develop Komaza’s extensive wood market knowledge and strategy design.

You will build and implement systems to understand the diversity of B2B and B2C customer segments, and translate your findings into compelling marketing materials to sell Komaza’s wood products directly to consumers and through retailers.

You will be at the forefront of our business development efforts by becoming an expert in wood products and industry players in Kenya, as well as developing a deep understanding of our customers and how to sell them our products.

Responsibilities

· Design and lead broad quantitative and deep qualitative research to develop a comprehensive understanding of our wood products relative to substitutes and competitors’ products

· Shape Komaza’s wood product marketing and sales strategies by providing data-driven recommendations to the leadership team

· Lead the design and implementation of systems to leverage quantitative data, analysis and modeling to distill empirically-tested recommendations

· Design, create, test and continuously improve of our marketing materials to clearly convey our USP and different value propositions to B2B and B2C customers

Qualifications

· Bachelor’s degree

· Experience in sales, marketing, market research and business development a plus

· Strong Excel and data skills; proven ability to organize and analyze quantitative market data to make market-related decisions such as price points and sales forecasts

· Passion for Komaza’s mission to lift rural farmers out of poverty through the rapid scaling of our microforestry model

· Strong organisational, critical thinking, and communications skills with professional proficiency in spoken and written English

Talent Acquisition Associate

About This Role

As a Talent Acquisition Associate, you are at the forefront of growing our world-class team. You will touch all elements of this process, from workforce brand building and candidate relations to designing creative assessment methodologies and identifying needles in a haystack of great candidates.

This role involves both art and science: the art of spotting talent aligned with our mission, vision, and values; the science of leveraging data to rapidly and rigorously evaluate technical skills.

Responsibilities

· Identify the next generation of talent to catalyze Komaza’s rapid growth and expansion

· Lead the management of Komaza’s recruitment pipeline, and build operational tools and dashboards for reporting progress to executive leadership and department heads

· Build a global workforce brand through our social media channels and outreach programs

· Run a best-in-class service center facilitating our candidate recruitment experience and communications

· Design custom assessment processes to evaluate candidates’ technical and cultural fit for 80+ unique roles in the next 18-24 months

· Design and launch “MVP” trials to test opportunities for continuously improving Komaza’s recruitment processes, tools and team

· Directly manage, train and develop our team of Recruiters to run your screening process to evaluate applicants and recommend a shortlist of top candidates for deeper assessment

Qualifications

· Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in a relevant field

· 3+ years of post-undergraduate experience; recruitment useful but not required

· Experience working in fast-paced, demanding environment of a fast-growth company

Forestry Associate

About This Role

As Komaza rapidly scales and expands geographically, we will need to develop new forestry methodologies and operational strategies to empower small-holder farmers to grow the best trees as efficiently as possible.

As Forestry Associate, you will be at the forefront of our technical partnerships and working closely with our internal Field Operations department to innovate, trial and implement new forestry methods as a pioneer of the disruptive microforestry model.

Responsibilities

· Research forestry products and tools appropriate for small-holder farmers, design pilots to trial them with small-holder farmers, and implement successful solutions at scale

· Lead our engagement with external researchers and experts to understand existing best practices in forestry including site selection, species R&D, nursery operations, planting, growth, enumeration, and harvesting

· Document best practices, and create and lead trainings to integrate best practices into microforestry model and decentralized field operations

· Monitor, evaluate, and improve Komaza’s existing forestry practices across the value chain

Qualifications

· Master’s degree; one of your two degrees is in a biological sciences, with a strong preference for forestry

· Passion for Komaza’s mission to lift rural farmers out of poverty through the rapid scaling of our microforestry model

· Strong organisational, critical thinking, and communications skills with impeccable spoken and written English

Data Systems Associate

About This Role

Data is critical to everything Field Ops does – from where we plant, to how we manage farms, to when we harvest, to how we manage the performance of front-line staff. The Field Operations Data Associate will leverage data to allow our large, decentralized field team to effectively serve thousands of farmers and grow millions of trees.

You will also lead the design and execution of Komaza’s logistics systems to deliver millions of tree seedlings to thousands of farmers throughout Kenya.

Responsibilities

· Design, build and continuously improve the farm and farmer data collection systems to support front-line, operational and strategic planning and decision-making

· Manage processes and people to validate, store, analyze and report all farm and farmer data for tens of thousands of Komaza tree farms

· Leverage GIS data and spatial analysis to make concise, evidence-based recommendations to the senior leadership team for key operational decisions

· Liaise with the Technology Development team to design, pilot and scale mobile applications that support data collection and work planning with decentralized field operations teams

· Develop the inventory management and logistics systems for delivering 2.5 million tree seedlings to rural farmers in coastal Kenya

Qualifications

· Bachelor’s degree required

· ArcGIS or similar software a plus but not mandatory

· Passion for Komaza’s mission to lift rural farmers out of poverty through the rapid scaling of our microforestry model

· Strong organisational, critical thinking, and communications skills with impeccable spoken and written English

