Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya – LVSWSB

Lake Victoria South Water Services Board (LVSWSB) was established on 12th March 2004 vide gazette notice No.1714 under the Water Act 2002 as a State Corporation.

It is responsible for the provision of efficient and economical Water and Sanitation Services in Kisumu, Kericho, Bomet, Kisii, Nyamira, Migori, Homa Bay, Siaya and some parts of Nandi and Narok Counties.

The Board wishes to recruit self-driven, result oriented and qualified individuals to fill the following vacant posts:

Planning and Design Manager

Ref: HR 1/11/2017

Duties and Responsibilities

The successful candidate will be reporting to the Chief Manager Technical Services and be responsible for:

· Carrying out planning and design of water and sanitation projects and preparation of tender documents.

· Ensuring growth and sustainability of water and sanitation projects by developing strategies and proposals for improvement or development of new ones.

· Carrying out project identification, feasibility study and project appraisals

· Assist in developing strategic and business plans for the Board and other stakeholders

· Developing project proposals for the Board and other stake holders

· Developing project implementation cost estimates for use in sourcing for project funds.

· Coordinating, monitoring and reporting on project implementation progress and timely achievement of set targets.

· Providing technical assistance to various stakeholders in water and sanitation project planning, design and implementation.

Required Qualifications

For appointment to this position the successful candidate must:-

· Have a Bachelor of Science Degree in civil Engineering or its equivalent from a recognized University

· Have at least 6 years’ experience in water and sanitation project planning, design, implementation and management, with at least two years’ experience in a management position.

· Have experience in contract management.

· Be a registered Engineer with ERB.

· Experience in managing engineering design office or in charge of design team will be an added advantage

· Knowledge of AutoCAD or other engineering design Software.

· Have strong writing and communication skills in English.

· Meet the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution on integrity and leadership. Please attach copies of compliance certificates from KRA, EACC and HELB and certificate of good conduct from the Kenya Police.









Graduate Engineer

Ref: HR. 2/11/2017

Requirements for appointment

For appointment to this post the successful candidate must:-

· Have at least a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering or its equivalent from a recognized university.

· A master’s degree in relevant field will be an added advantage.

· Have at least 3 years’ experience in water and sewerage project design, project management, project supervision and contract management.

· Be a team player

· Have knowledge of AutoCAD or any other engineering design Software

· Be able to prepare timely reports.

· Meet the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution on integrity and leadership. Please attach copies of compliance certificates from KRA, EACC and HELB and certificate of good conduct from the Kenya Police.

Duties and Responsibilities

The successful candidate will be required to perform the following duties:-

· Planning, designing and implementing water and sanitation projects.

· Design of cost effective models for water appropriation, storage, purification and distribution.

· Preparation of contract documents for water and sanitation projects.

· Supervision and monitoring of project implementation to ensure that design and construction requirements are maintained.

· Assist in developing project proposals.

· Management of contractual works and preparation of project payments.

· Ensuring compliance with environmental and other statutory requirements.

· Updating and managing board asset inventory









Electro-Mechanical Engineer

Ref: HR. 3/11/2017

Required skills and Qualifications

For appointment to this position the successful candidate should:-

· Have at least a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical/Mechanical Engineering or its equivalent qualifications from a recognized University.

· Have at least 6 years’ experience in design, installation and operations and maintenance of electro-mechanical works.

· Have demonstrated professional competence in management and performance of electromechanical duties including installations of electro / mechanical works.

· Be a registered Engineer with ERB.

· Knowledge of engineering design Software will be an added advantage.

· He/she should have knowledge in public procurement procedures.

· Be able to prepare timely reports

· Meet the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution on integrity and leadership. Please attach copies of compliance certificates from KRA, EACC and HELB and certificate of good conduct from the Kenya Police.

Key Duties and Responsibilities

The successful candidate will be reporting to the Chief Manager Technical services and be responsible for:-

· Ensure proper design, installation, operation and maintenance of electro-mechanical works.

· Ensure that electro mechanical equipment such as pumps, electrical panels, motors are acquired and installed in conformity with the required technical specifications.

· Ensure that electro-mechanical equipment are operated and maintained as required.

· Updating and maintenance of electro-mechanical asset register.

· Undertake condition and performance assessment of electro-mechanical installation at water utilities.

· Provide technical support on operation and maintenance of electro-mechanical installations to staff at water utilities.

· Provide any other project engineering support services.









Driver

(2 Posts)

Ref: HR. 4/11/2017

Reporting to the Administration Officer, the successful candidates will perform the following duties;

· Driving Board motor vehicles as authorized.

· Carrying out routine checks on the vehicle’s cooling system, oil, electrical, tyre pressure and break systems.

· Detecting and reporting any malfunctioning of the vehicle’s systems.

· Ensuring the security and safety of the vehicle on and off road, including safety of passengers and goods therein.

· Maintain cleanliness and overall vehicle maintenance and management.

· Ensuring timely renewal of vehicle insurance and road licenses

· Maintenance of work ticket (s) for vehicle (s) assigned.

· Manage vehicle resources such as fuel, tools and any other items allocated from time to time.

· Assist in carrying out any other office duties which may be assigned from time to time.

Required skills and Qualifications

For appointment to his post the successful candidate must:-

· Have at least Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) with a mean grade of D plain.

· Have ability to communicate well in English and Kiswahili

· Be in possession of a valid driving license free from any current endorsement (s) for class B-C-E

· Have valid certificate of Good Conduct from the Kenya Police.

· Have a minimum experience of five (5) years accident free driving.

· Have excellent team working skills, high Integrity/honesty, obedient, time conscious and able to work for long hours.

· Be below 45 years of age

· Possession of basic mechanical skills will be an added advantage.

How to Apply

If you meet the requirements for the post, please send your application attaching detailed Curriculum vitae, copies of academic/professional certificates and testimonials stating your current position, remuneration and telephone contact by 29th November 2017 to

The Chief Executive Officer,

Lake Victoria South Water Services Board,

Lavictors House Off-Ring Road Milimani,

P. O. Box 3325 – 40100

Kisumu.

LVSWSB is an equal opportunity employer: Persons with disability, women, minority and marginalized groups are encouraged to apply.

We are committed to the eradication of all forms of corruption in the Board.

Email: info@lvswaterboard.go.ke