Jobs and Vacancies in Cytonn, Kenya

Financial Advisor

Cytonn Investments is an independent investment management firm, with offices in Nairobi – Kenya and D.C. Metro – U.S. We are primarily focused on offering alternative investment solutions to global and local institutional investors, individual high net-worth investors, and diaspora investors interested in the East-African region.

Responsibilities

· Present, promote and sell our products to existing and prospective clients

· Establish, develop and maintain positive business and customer relationships

· Reach potential customers through cold calling

· Achieve agreed upon sales targets and outcomes within schedule

· Attend prospect and client meetings to make presentations and oversee follow up

· Identifying opportunities for product development, and other product offerings

· Any other duties as may be assigned from time to time

Qualifications

· KCSE grade C+ and above

· Diploma or Degree holder in any field

· Proven work experience as a financial advisor

· Highly motivated and target driven with a proven track record in sales

· Excellent selling, communication and negotiation skills

· Prioritizing, time management and organizational skills

· Ability to create and deliver presentations tailored to the audience needs

How to Apply



Full Stack Software Engineer

Cytonn Technologies (CT) is the Technology affiliate of Cytonn Investments, an alternative investments management firm with offices in Nairobi – Kenya and the D.C. Metro Area in the US. Cytonn Technologies is a respected technology solutions provider that offers innovative, differentiated and efficient technology products and support, web-based solutions and integrated business solutions.

To manage our growing Technology needs, the firm is inviting applications from talented Software Engineers to join its competitive team of engineers in Cytonn Technologies.

The successful candidate will have an opportunity to participate in our share ownership plan.

Responsibilities

· Developing web applications (both front end and back end), ensuring user requirements are met

· Designing database systems for web applications, ensuring efficient data storage and consistency

· Writing reusable, testable and clean code

· Maintaining web applications, ensuring uptime and dependability

· Training and supervising junior developers and trainees, imparting skills and development discipline

· Working with designers to ensure that web applications developed are intuitive and user friendly

· Providing technical support to users when required

· Any other duties as may be assigned from time to time

Qualifications

· A grade of B+ and above in KCSE (or equivalent) with good grades in math and languages

· Computer Science (or related) degree with a minimum of upper second-class honors

· At least one-year experience developing in JavaScript and PHP

· Advanced knowledge and experience with PHP. Knowledge of a modern PHP framework is an added advantage

· Advanced knowledge of JavaScript. Experience with modern JavaScript frameworks is an added advantage

· Solid foundational skills of computing and algorithms, background in object oriented principles is an added advantage

· Basic foundational knowledge of web and Internet infrastructure, databases, networking and programming

· Appreciation of web interfaces and user experiences

· Proficient understanding of version control systems (GIT)

· Ability to work long hours to complete requirements

· A passion for computing and software and engaging learning experiences, as well as desire to make a difference in a highly productive environment

· Desire to use technology to develop innovative solutions that solve real world problems

How to Apply