Jobs and Vacancies in Cytonn, Kenya

Business Development & Administration Internships

Job Category: Business Administration

Job Type: Internship

Closing Date: 20 th November, 2017

Cytonn Investments is an independent investment management firm, with offices in Nairobi – Kenya and D.C. Metro – U.S. We are primarily focused on offering alternative investment solutions to global and local institutional investors, individual high net-worth investors, and diaspora investors interested in the East-African region. Our investments are in real estate and private equity.

Real estate investments are made through our development affiliate, Cytonn Real Estate, where we currently have over Kshs. 82 billion of projects under mandate across ten projects. In private equity, we invest in banking, insurance, education, hospitality and technology.

To manage its rapid growth, the company is looking for highly motivated, dynamic, hardworking and self-driven team player to join the team in Business Development and Administration Department. The position will afford the individual a unique opportunity to participate in both a strong incentive structure and a clear path to a fulfilling career in Business Development and Administration.

Responsibilities

· Department administration tasks; Standard Operating Procedures and Service Level Agreements, Custodian of the department processes, Contact point for the department, Organizing meetings for the department and anything to do with the meetings, including follow up items and ensuring they are closed

· Automation; Working with Business System Analysts/Cytonn Technologies to discuss on improving the systems, Presenting the dashboard on department automation – needs, already achieved, Work In Progress

· Contact management; Database management, Calendar management and planning e.g. meetings – ensure no crash on meetings within your department

· Follow up on tasks assigned to members in the various departments

· Monitoring of emails to the department; Efficiency and response time, Respond to emails and calls on behalf of the department

· Daily reporting schedule on department; Contacts, Queries, Meetings – internal and external, Key activities, Coordination with other departments

· Events and activations; events ownership, Discuss with brand the requirements, ensure check list covers all the department desires, Smooth running of events (programme, invitation and thank you notes, speakers preparation, review write ups towards the event if any)

· Product improvement/review; Recommend new products or improvement through online research and client engagement sessions, work with brand on Product Life Cycle for the products

· Partnerships and collaborations; Provide a list of all your new external contacts to Client Services on daily basis, attend meetings with external and or internal parties when called upon by department, Follow up on business closed by Client Services from your contacts

· Any other duties as may be assigned from time to time

Requirements

· An undergraduate degree with a minimum 2nd Class, Upper Division

· Must have achieved at least a B+ or equivalent in high school

· Strong communication skills (both written and oral)

· Strong organizational and time management skills -ability to adhere to deadlines, multi-task and be able to prioritize

· Entrepreneurial spirit with demonstrated creativity & innovation in business

· Ability to learn quickly and manage workload in a demanding environment

· Knowledge and experience with Microsoft Office

How to Apply





Financial Advisor

Job Category: Sales & Distribution

Job Type: Full Time

Closing Date: November 13th, 2017

In order to better service our clients, we are looking for highly motivated, self-driven, team players to work on full time basis with the distribution team as financial advisors. The Financial Advisor will report to the Unit Manger and work on strategic plans and initiatives to increase relationship productivity and develop proper contact networks within the channel partners.

Responsibilities

· Present, promote and sell our products to existing and prospective clients

· Establish, develop and maintain positive business and customer relationships

· Reach potential customers through cold calling

· Achieve agreed upon sales targets and outcomes within schedule

· Attend prospect and client meetings to make presentations and oversee follow up

· Identifying opportunities for product development, and other product offerings

· Any other duties as may be assigned from time to time

Requirements

· KCSE grade C+ and above

· Diploma or Degree holder in any field

· Proven work experience as a financial advisor

· Highly motivated and target driven with a proven track record in sales

· Excellent selling, communication and negotiation skills

· Prioritizing, time management and organizational skills

· Ability to create and deliver presentations tailored to the audience needs