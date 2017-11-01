Jobs and Vacancies in Bomet Water Company, Kenya

Customer Relations Officer

Responsibilities

· To formulate and advise the Company on proper strategies and programs of creating and maintain good customer relations

· To ensure that all customer complaints are attended to satisfactorily and expeditiously

· To enhance customer complaints and relations in the Company

· To ensure that all activities are cost effective and contribute to the overall efficiency of the company

· organize workflow to meet customer timeframes

· direct requests and unresolved issues to the designated resource

· maintain customer databases

· provide feedback on the efficiency of the customer service process

· Any other duties that may be assigned from time to time.

Qualifications

· KSCE C+ and above. Minimum Degree in Public Relations/ Business management / or

equivalent from a recognized University.

· Professional Experience Minimum five (5)years’ experience with at least three (3) years in an administration role in a busy office preferably.

· Strong management and negotiation skills

· Excellent interpersonal and communication skills

· Experience in the use of computers and office software packages (MS Word, Excel, etc.)

· knowledge of customer service principles and practices

· knowledge of administrative procedures

· product knowledge

· Highly organized, enthusiastic with a positive attitude.

· interpersonal skills

· Excellent oral and written communication skills

· listening skills

· Able to uphold high ethical and professional standards. upholds administration ethics.

· problem analysis and problem solving

· attention to detail and accuracy

· data collection and ordering

· customer service orientation

· adaptability

· initiative

· stress tolerance





Senior ICT Officer

Responsibilities

· Oversee the planning and implementation of new systems and improvements to the supporting infrastructure; servers, operating systems, storage, networks (LAN, WAN & Internet) and communication systems for the Company

· Ensures that the computer information system satisfies the user requirements and conforms to company policy, procedures and standards.

· Implement, track and monitor ICT security controls (Firewall, Antivirus, network access permissions, and access control).

· Ensure ICT infrastructure assets are secured, used and maintained responsibly

· Liaise with service providers and enforce service level agreements to ensure that the agreed service level agreement requirements are met.

· Monitor ICT systems and business application platforms at all levels and implement action plans to improve the customer ICT experience to maintain high levels of customer satisfaction.

· Keep abreast with changes in technology and advise management on upgrades of new technology, as appropriate Formulation, interpretation and application of ICT policies, procedures, rules and regulations;

· Ensure that there is adequate system integrity and security, including physical safety and security of the computer hardware;

· Developing and motivating an innovative and inspired ICT team and re-evaluating their skills and output to ensure delivery of results;

· Providing appropriate information and guidance on emerging and best practices in ICT;

· Overseeing the Company’s network and liaising with ICT suppliers and support services provider;

· Ensuring timely provision of ICT service to all functions of the Company;

· Ensuring appropriate database administration, data backups and recovery procedures;

· Coordination, development and upgrading of websites

Qualifications

· KSCE C+ and above.

· Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or Information Technology from a recognized university;

· Satisfactorily served in the grade of ICT Officer or a comparable position with similar responsibilities in like organizations for at least five (5) years; with at least three (3) years in a management position.

· Strong interpersonal and communication skills;

· Excellent communication and presentation skills

· Good analytical skills and Problem solving skills

· Excellent interpersonal skills

· Leadership skills

· A high degree of integrity and dependability; and

· Demonstrated high management capability and competence in computerized information systems

How to Apply

If you believe you possess the above attributes, please submit your written application addressed as detailed below and send by post, hand delivery or email enclosing your CV, current and expected salary, names and contacts of three (3) referees and copies of your academic certificates so at to reach the undersigned on or before 23rdNovember 2017.

Managing Director

Bomet Water Company

P O Box 588, 20400

BOMET

Email: