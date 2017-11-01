Jobs and Vacancies in BAT, Nairobi, Kenya

Legal & External Affairs Paralegal

The position is to play a primary role in the establishment and ongoing management of Records across the ECAA business, including developing policies, ensuring appropriate procedures of retention, indexing and destruction are in place and providing training to all levels of the business.

The role will also be active in implementing the broader compliance program across the business, managing the local provident fund requirements and board, and providing extensive support to company secretarial and corporate governance.

Responsibilities

· Create, Set-up and Manage RM (Records Management) storage facilities in ECCA sites and ensure Records

· Management Storage Databases in the depositories are in line with the BAT storage policy standards

· Apply all retention schedules to all records and manage destruction process in accordance with Hold Order requirements

· Develop appropriate local RM policies and procedures in line with Global company standards and legal requirements.

· Interpret and explain existing RM policy and ensure compliance with applicable local legislation and regulations as they relate to RM.

· Assist the Legal Counsels in implementing the RMP. Ensure training and advice is provided to existing ECA employees at all levels within the organisation with regards to RMP and introduce RM Induction programme to new recruits

· Ensure the Critical Records Schedule is always up-to-date

· Develop new material to promote a better understanding of the RMP for all staff within ECA ensuring that the

· Control List and RM procedures are up to date and communicated.

· Provide robust support in Company secretarial matters, to all BAT Group area entities

· Management/Organization of board meetings inclusive of the annual general meetings.

· Collation & preparation of board papers ensuring timely circulation to all directors prior to board meetings.

· Ensure statutory deadlines are met on filing of annual returns, dispatch of annual financial statements to shareholders and regulatory bodies entitled to receive it.

· Management of shareholder matters and complaints in liaison with the Company’s Share Registrar.

· Liaison with the Company Secretary on updating all Company Registers

Qualifications

· University degree from a recognised University

· At least 3 years’ experience working as an Executive Assistant, Paralegal or other senior support function role in a law firm or a legal function in a multinational organisation or other large consultancy firm.

· Diplomatic and tactful in dealing with team members and external stakeholders

· Ability to communicate effectively and persuasively at all levels within the organisation

· High level of literacy, computer literacy and attention to detail

· Project Management skills

· Knowledge of French is an added advantage

· A degree or post graduate diploma in Law is desirable.

How to Apply

Finance (Accounts Payable) Internships

To execute the delivery of specific elements of accounts payable tasks ensuring a high level of accuracy and timeliness.

The job holder will need to ensure process compliance so that source system data is complete and accurate as well as adhering to policies, procedures and accounting standards.

Responsibilities

· Ensure invoices are properly coded and fulfill the legal fiscal and regulatory requirements of an invoice.

· Scan the invoices in the Optical Character Reader (OCR) system accurately and in time to avoid any delays in supplier payments.

· Follow up with suppliers for month end statements and undertake supplier reconciliations.

· Ensure that all manual finance documents are stored in line with records management policies and retrieve these in a timely manner when requested by approvers, internal and external auditors.

· Address and meet supplier information requests in a timely and accurate manner

· Build effective relationships with the remote shared service teams to ensure that scanned invoices are posted correctly within agreed timelines .

· Coordinate with both remote shared service teams to update the master data entries for vendors as and when the need arises

· Prepare withholding tax and withholding VAT entries.

Requirements

· Bachelors Degree in Business Management, Finance or Accounting

· CPA (K) Finalist or ACCA Finalist

· Good understanding of computer software packages like Microsoft Word, Advanced excel

· Ability to communicate effectively

· Working knowledge of SAP is an added advantage

· Working knowledge of Company Law and Tax regulations ​