Jobs and Vacancies in All Saints Cathedral – Nairobi, Kenya

Career Opportunities at All Saints Cathedral - Nairobi



The All Saints Cathedral - Nairobi is the National Cathedral of the Anglican Church of Kenya and the Diocesan Cathedral of All Saints’ Cathedral Diocese in Nairobi.





The Cathedral is seeking to fill the following positions from interested and qualified candidates.



1. School Principal







The School Principal will report directly to the Cathedral Administrator and the Schools Board of Management.



Key Job Responsibilities



The School Principal is responsible for providing strategic leadership and effective management of the schools by ensuring effective learning in the kindergarten and the primary school, maintenance of enabling learning environment, ensuring adequate learning facilities and resources, ensuring that the values of the Cathedral are preserved and that a culture of godliness and high education standards

are maintained.



Minimum Job Requirements:

· A Bachelors Degree in Education from a recognized university. (Masters in Education will be an added advantage)

· Five (5) years experience as a primary school Principal coupled with relevant teaching experience.

· Strong leadership and demonstrated skills in Management with ability to build strong and highly motivated teams.

· Strong interpersonal and communication skills (including writing and presentation)

· Ability to work with minimum supervision.

· Must be a committed Christian

2. Human Resources Officer



This position reports to the Cathedral Administrator.





The Officer will be responsible for providing Human Resources and Administrative support services in the Cathedral.



Key Job Responsibilities;



The desired candidate will be responsible for the management of Human Resources functions of the Cathedral.



Minimum Job Requirements:

· A Bachelors Degree in Human Resource Management or relevant qualification from a recognized university.

· Higher Diploma in HR

· Over 5 years relevant experience in administration/Human Resource Management.

· Membership to a relevant professional body

· A Committed Christian

How to Apply





Interested and qualified candidates should send their applications and detailed CV highlighting relevant experience with copies of academic and professional certificates, testimonials and names of three referees.





Also include details of current and expected remuneration, daytime telephone contact and address to:



The Provost,

All Saints’ Cathedral Church

P.O. Box 40539-00100

Nairobi.



Or drop at our offices on or before 24th November 2017



All Saints’ Cathedral is an equal opportunity employer.





Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.





Canvassing will result in automatic disqualification