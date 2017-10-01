Jobs and Vacancies in AFEX, Lohnro

AFEX, a Lonrho company, provides camp construction, catering, management and logistics support to the Oil and Gas, Mining, UN and NGO sectors, in some of the most remote corners of Africa.





With headquarters in Nairobi, Kenya, AFEX provides international standard service delivery, combined with 30 years of regional operational experience.





The AFEX Team is dedicated to ensuring clients have peace of mind that their projects will run on schedule and to budget, with their personnel being cared for to a high international standard.





AFEX wishes to recruit a competent, innovative and self-driven person to fill the following position:



Landscaping Supervisor



To be based at AFEX-Juba in Republic of South Sudan.





Job Summary: Responsible for supervising gardeners who maintain the landscapes around the businesses and accommodation facilities.





Helps in maintenance of trees, shrubs and plants on the property.





He/she will also be responsible for hiring, training and driving temporary landscaping crews and the maintenance of equipment used on job sites.



Key Duties and Tasks:

· Manages and schedules labour, equipment and material to accomplish landscaping production schedules within established budgets.

· Supervision of staff including scheduling, training, discipline, regular follow up to ensure high productivity and excellent quality.

· Maintenance of the organisation’s landscape and gardens.

· Supervision of a medium size contracted workforce.

· Effective control of pests, rodents and insects in the organisation.

· Maintenance and improvement of the organisation’s trees, indoor plants, flowers, nursery, gardens, lawns e.t.c

· Conducts weekly safety training and safety inspections on job-sites.

· Investigates any accident or safety violation, prepares appropriate reports, take action steps to correct and prevent future occurrences.

· Maintain proper inventory of assigned materials, equipment and other supplies.

· Order materials, equipment and supplies as needed within purchasing limits.

· Ensuring that staff performs their daily duties in accordance with established policies and procedures, and in compliance with governmental regulations;

· Cross training with other supervisory staff to ensure continuity and coverage during the absence of a team member.

· Supervise employees, keeping attendance records, enforcing proper uniform and safety equipment use.

Skills and Qualifications:

· At least a diploma in relevant field.

· 5 years of supervisory experience with 3 years’ experience on the role.

· Strong written and verbal communication skills;

· Ability to use computer programs such as Word, Excel, and Power Point;

· Willingness to work in South Sudan

· Delivering accurate and timely results.









Site Manager



To be based at AFEX-Juba in Republic of South Sudan.





Job Summary: Responsible for the management of all elements of the entire camp to ensure high levels of client satisfaction and excellent financial performance through the management and development of the team and great operational standards.





This includes overseeing catering, maintenance, housekeeping, coordinating day to day operations and being responsible for the overall QHSE performance of the camp, and to ensure that the best quality of service and products are achieved so as to meet AFEX and client standards.



Key Duties and Tasks:



Managerial

· Within the parameters of the contract, ensure service levels are provided at the highest levels of service.

· Ensure any complaints are dealt with in a timely and efficient manner.

· Ensure that any additional requests made by the client which fall outside of the scope of work are processed through the correct procedures.

· Manage the client relationships at the camp seeking advice from the relevant personnel and, solving any problems and providing regular feedback.

· Provide employees with regular communications about client feedback.

· Review camp working procedures to identify better working practices, liaising with the camp managers within the AFEX business to share new ideas and initiatives.

· Represent the company with government officials, regulators, internal and external auditors and local leaders at the camp.

· Attend on-site meetings, raising any issues at the camp and dealing with complaints regarding AFEX service and products.

· Management of all AFEX Staff, ensuring clear communication and implementation of AFEX SOPs and QHSE requirements, performing staff evaluation, running fire and evacuation drills and ensuring business continuity plans are in place.

Operational

· Prepare daily and Monthly reports on POB, stock levels, resource usage and others as required.

· Working knowledge in developing and implementing strategies to ensure continuous development.

· Effective control of company and client assets as scheduled in the contract.

· Plan and implement the rotation of camp staff with HR Nairobi to ensure that the camps are adequately staffed.

· Liaise with Head of Departments to ensure the support functions meet the needs of the business.

· Maintain adequate staffing levels and rosters in accordance with the labour budget.

Preferred Employer

· Ensure that all camp residents, staff and visitors receive the general camp induction on arrival.

· Implement the AFEX camp induction process for all new staff.

· Responsible for all local recruitment in accordance with AFEX SOPs, in coordination with the HR office in Nairobi, and oversee that all staff have satisfactorily completed a pre-employment medical before being issued with the correct employment contract.

· Embracing and supporting the culture of preferred employer.

· Manage staff welfare at the camp with input from HR Nairobi.

· Make sure that supervisors train staff to improve general service and individual performance.

· Manage effective training and development of all team members.

· Lead and communicate effectively to maintain high motivation levels with staff.

· Promote and encourage multi-skilling amongst employees.

· Recognise and develop key performers.

· Acknowledge weakness / issues within current workforce culture and take steps to develop and implement new culture to ensure contract retention is not jeopardized.

Financial

· Responsible for reviewing camp P&L reports regularly to ensure camp operates within budgets as provided by Finance & Accounting.

· Work with FP&A and Camps and Catering Manager to identify cost savings and efficiency initiatives while simultaneously maintaining high level camp standards of operation.

· Strive to exceed target budgets in accordance with Camp Management Incentive Scheme.

· Responsible for the cash at camp, making payments, receiving money and maintaining accurate accounts which are sent weekly to AFEX HO.

QHSE

· Ensure the camp meets the requirements of the QHSE Management System, including policies, SOPs, WIs and related documents.

· Promote a positive QHSE culture.

· Ensure that all work has been risk assessed, a safe system of work developed and that work is carried out accordingly.

· Liaise with the QHSE Field Officer (or QHSE Head Office Team) on all relevant matters, including current and forthcoming works. This includes seeking and following advice and to report any differences of opinion to Head Office.

· Ensure that regular toolbox talks take place prior to specific tasks.

· Ensure that sufficient trained staff are available at all times to meet the requirements of the QHSE Management System

· In the absence of a QHSE Field Officer, to ensure that all duties allocated to the QHSE Field Officer are undertaken on-site

· Ensure that AFEX staff, especially food handlers, have a 6 monthly medical check and that full cognisance is taken of the findings when allocating staff resources.

· Any additional duties as assigned by the Camps and Catering Manager.

· Work in full accordance with AFEX policies, procedures, work instructions and all relevant elements of AFEX Management Systems.

Skills and Qualifications:

· A first Degree in BA / Bsc

· City & Guilds 706/2

· HACCP

· International Experience

· Remote areas experience

· At least 5 – 10 years in a similar position

· Ability to use computer programs such as Word, Excel, and Power Point;

· Willingness to work in South Sudan

· Delivering accurate and timely results.









Quality Assurance Manager



To be based at AFEX-Juba in Republic of South Sudan.





Job Summary: Responsible for establishing procedures and quality standards and to monitor these against agreed targets.



Key Duties and Tasks:

· Determining, negotiating and agreeing on in-house quality procedures, standards and specifications.

· Assessing customer requirements and ensuring that these are met.

· Implement quality monitoring systems which measure customer satisfaction, client and contract compliance.

· Setting customer service standards.

· Specifying quality requirements of raw materials with suppliers.

· Investigating and setting standards for quality and health and safety.

· Ensuring that manufacturing processes comply with standards at both national and international level.

· Working with operating staff to establish procedures, standards, systems and procedures

· Writing management and technical reports.

· Supervising technical staff.

· Determining training needs.

· Acting as a catalyst for change and improvement in performance and quality.

· Directing objectives to maximise profitability.

· Recording, analysing and distributing statistical information.

· Monitoring performance.

· To understand the AFEX requirement for QHSE in the workplace including employee and team responsibilities, to ensure continuous adherence to QHSE policies, procedures and work instructions and to proactively promote a quality, health and safety approach in all areas of your work.

· Work in full accordance with AFEX Group policies, procedures, work instructions and all relevant elements of AFEX Management Systems.

Skills and Qualifications:

· Relevant degree in Quality / Assurance

· A postgraduate qualification or a technical degree background would be an advantage

· 5 years’ experience in a similar position.

· Strong written and verbal communication skills;

· Ability to use computer programs such as Word, Excel, and Power Point;

· Willingness to work in South Sudan

· Delivering accurate and timely results.

How to Apply



Applicants meeting the above requirements should send their applications and a detailed Curriculum Vitae giving full details of their qualifications, experience and full contact address including day and evening telephone numbers, e-mail address and names and contact details of three referees by 17TH November 2017 tocareers@afexgroup.com



NB: Please include the POSITION TITLE in the subject line of your email.

