I’ve been having S£X with him for 3 years - S£XY NAZLIN UMAR speaks on opening up her “servers” to DUALE.

Sunday, 05 November 2017 - Former Presidential aspirant, Nazlin Umar, has opened up on her alleged love affair with Adan Duale.





Nazlin confirmed that she has been in love with Duale for 3 years and revealed everything.

This is her response after their affair was exposed.





Aden Duale/Nazlin Omar Love Exposé. Opening the servers: part ONE.





I’m too shaken & had to hold myself to take the impact with sobriety. But out of my respect to Kenyans, this is what I have to say for now & will respond accordingly depending on how it unveils itself. I AM READY. Whatever will be wil be. I have since learnt that it is better to die once than die everyday.

There is no cause for shame on MY part. What's wrong with love or obedience? Its the pain of punitive love that hurts hard.....In prisons of silence I remain shackled. But there is no sin greater than slandering a virtuous believing woman and I ask the honorable Majority leader, my love, my oppressor- dungeon master, to rise above himself and be a bigger man. This decent, virtuous, UNadulterous honorable woman cannot be used as a shield to protect you, a man, and your deeds. I deserve you to be the shield and shade to protect me. This is our Islamic culture, this is what real men do to protect the love of their lives! Romeo and Juliet re-written?





