It’s now official UHURU is a bad neighbor and is on his own - See what MAGUFULI and MUSEVENI did

Sunday November 12, 2017 - Tanzania and Uganda have continued their isolation of Kenya even as the region struggles to attain the elusive unity of the East African Community.





After burning over 6,000 chicken and confiscating livestock from Kenya, which he has since sold in complete disregard to Kenyan authorities, Tanzanian President John Pombe Magufuli had done it again, only this time with his Ugandan counterpart, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.



Magufuli travelled to Uganda to..



