It’s because she uses her V@G!N@ to get favours - LILLIAN MULI attacked after asking KCPE top performer girl a silly question.

Thursday, 23 November 2017 - Citizen TV anchor, Lillian Muli, received a backlash from Kenyans on social media after she interviewed the girl who topped this year’s KCPE.





Lillian asked the girl whether she has a boyfriend and Kenyans feel that this is a silly question.





Some say that Lillian uses s3x to get favours from men and that’s why she asked such a silly...



