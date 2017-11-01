It’s because she uses her V@G!N@ to get favours - LILLIAN MULI attacked after asking KCPE top performer girl a silly question.

, , , 04:29

Thursday, 23 November 2017 - Citizen TV anchor, Lillian Muli, received a backlash from Kenyans on social media after she interviewed the girl who topped this year’s KCPE.

Lillian asked the girl whether she has a boyfriend and Kenyans feel that this is a silly question.

Some say that Lillian uses s3x to get favours from men and that’s why she asked such a silly...

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno