Is Ugandan dictator MUSEVENI wetting his pants after MUGABE resigned - See what he has done.

Wednesday, November 22, 2017 - The shocking ouster of Zimbabwe’s President Robert Mugabe seems to have unsettled his fellow despots in the continent.





The 93-year old resigned on Tuesday effectively bringing his 37-year rule to an end after he was deserted by his comrades in the military.





His resignation has forced Uganda’s President, 73, to move to appease the military with an offer of a salary increase.





Museveni took power 31 years ago and is currently in the process of changing the constitution to remove presidential age limit for him to continue ruling.





Perhaps he fears the events in Harare may have a domino effect across Africa.





