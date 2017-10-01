Is RAILA ODINGA going insane? What he did in Kisii has left even his wife with doubts! Is this right at all?

Sunday November 5, 2017 - National Super Alliance (NASA) Presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, has abandoned his own ODM candidate for the Kitutu Chache South Parliamentary seat ahead of the by-election slated for Tuesday next week .





Raila dumped Samuel Omwando (ODM) in favour of Ford Kenya’s Richard Onyonka as a way of healing the rifts within NASA after the humiliating defeat in the August 8th General Election and the subsequent repeat Presidential election.





Speaking at..



