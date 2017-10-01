Is RAILA ODINGA going insane? What he did in Kisii has left even his wife with doubts! Is this right at all?

...Ruga Centre, Raila stated that as NASA they had agreed to support one candidate in the hotly contested by-election.





This is so that they do not give President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee candidate any chance to win the seat.





He confirmed that other NASA co-principals, Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), Musalia Mudavadi (ANC) and Moses Wetangula (Ford Kenya) were in agreement.





“We came to an agreement that we support one strong candidate and we must also vote as one unit so that we can defeat Jubilee,” Raila stated.





