Is NAZLIN UMAR confirming DUALE is not giving her a good D!CK? ‘Jamaa ni bure kabisa’

..laughed and said that every woman has feelings and so a man should act accordingly, something that Duale is not doing.





It’s like she is implying that Duale is not satisfying her behind closed doors.





“I don't need anything from Aden Duale.”





“I don't need his money or his wealth.”





“You can provide everything on earth but those things do not keep a woman.”





“I only need one thing which he has failed to provide and he knows it very well “. Nazlin Umar said.



