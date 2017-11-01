Is MAGUFULI planning to give RAILA ODINGA an army to swear himself as President - SECRET DETAILS?

..Raila Odinga‘s aide, Magufuli assured Raila Odinga of any assistance he needs to ensure that Kenya is ruled by law but not with an iron fist.





Other sources said Magufuli gave Raila Odinga two armoured cars that he will be travelling in when he returns to Kenya later this week.





NASA leaders have maintained that they will have a parallel swearing-in of Raila Odinga.





They have sworn that they will install their own President on Tuesday next week when President Uhuru will take the oath of office for his second term.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



