Is MAGUFULI planning to give RAILA ODINGA an army to swear himself as President - SECRET DETAILS?News, Politics 05:13
Wednesday November 22, 2017 - National Super Alliance (NASA) candidate, Raila Odinga, is currently in Zanzibar preparing how to swear himself in as President of Kenya despite boycotting the October 26th General Elections.
According to intelligence sources, Raila secretly met with Tanzania’s President, John Pombe Magufuli, where they discussed issues facing Kenyans like extra-judicial killings, ethnic cleansing and President Uhuru Kenyatta’s dictatorial tendencies.
However, according to…
Page 1 2