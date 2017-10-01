Instant justice! See what has happened to the IEBC official who stole UHURU’s votes in the repeat elections

Wednesday November 1, 2017 - An IEBC Presiding Officer who conducted the just concluded repeat Presidential election has been arraigned in court for stealing President Uhuru Kenyatta’s votes and awarding them to his opponent.





John Kiguru, a Presiding Officer for Kiiri Poling Station, was arrested on Monday and charged on Tuesday for wrongfully awarding Uhuru’s votes to Japheth Kaluyu, another Presidential candidate.





According to the..



