Instant justice! See what has happened to the IEBC official who stole UHURU’s votes in the repeat elections

Instant justice! See what has happened to the IEBC official who stole UHURU’s votes in the repeat electionsNews 06:16
Wednesday November 1, 2017 - An IEBC Presiding Officer who conducted the just concluded repeat Presidential election has been arraigned in court for stealing President Uhuru Kenyatta’s votes and awarding them to his opponent.
John Kiguru, a Presiding Officer for Kiiri Poling Station, was arrested on Monday and charged on Tuesday for wrongfully awarding Uhuru’s votes to Japheth Kaluyu, another Presidential candidate.
According to the..
Page 1 2