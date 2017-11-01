“I have incurred personal debt to the tune of KES 2.5Million,’Miss World Kenya pens heartfelt letter to UHURU

Monday, November 13, 2017 - Miss World Kenya Pegeant administrator Mrs. Terry Mungai has written a heartfelt letter to President Uhuru over the current situation at the Camp of Miss World Beauty Pageant in China.





Kenya is currently represented by Ms. Magline Jeruto (Miss Elgeyo Marakwet) but lack of funding and support from Government is making her stay their difficult.





Mrs. Mungai, who is also the CEO of Ashleys Kenya, says that she has exhausted her finances trying to keep Jeruto in the competition that ends on December 18 and is appealing for help from the Government.





Read her letter to Uhuru below.





Dear Mr. President,





Receive our greetings from the..



