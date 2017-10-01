I can’t sleep without drinking UHURU’s yoghurt - ALAI disappoints LUOs as RAILA calls for boycott.Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, News 03:58
Friday, 03 November 2017 – Ex-Raila die-hard, Robert Alai, claims NASA’s call for economic boycott is nonsense.
According to Alai, he cannot sleep without taking a glass of Brookside yoghurt.
Raila has told his supporters to boycott Brookside, Safaricom and Bidco products.
Apparently, Brookside is owned by Kenyatta Family.
