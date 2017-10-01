I can’t sleep without drinking UHURU’s yoghurt - ALAI disappoints LUOs as RAILA calls for boycott.

, , , 03:58

Friday, 03 November 2017 – Ex-Raila die-hard, Robert Alai, claims NASA’s call for economic boycott is nonsense.

According to Alai, he cannot sleep without taking a glass of Brookside yoghurt.

Raila has told his supporters to boycott Brookside, Safaricom and Bidco products.

Apparently, Brookside is owned by Kenyatta Family.
The Kenyan DAILY POST

   

Leave a Comment

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno