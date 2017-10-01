I can’t sleep without drinking UHURU’s yoghurt - ALAI disappoints LUOs as RAILA calls for boycott.

Friday, 03 November 2017 – Ex-Raila die-hard, Robert Alai, claims NASA’s call for economic boycott is nonsense.





According to Alai, he cannot sleep without taking a glass of Brookside yoghurt.





Raila has told his supporters to boycott Brookside, Safaricom and Bidco products.





Apparently, Brookside is owned by Kenyatta Family.