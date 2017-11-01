Huyu hatari kitandani! Have you seen this video of S£XY FAITH MAKAU? Oooh My (VIDEO).Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Gossip and Drama, Videos 03:25
Thursday, November 16, 2017 - Her name is Faith Makau, a wannabe socialite who was accused by a politician’s wife of using “Juju” to snatch her husband.
We understand that she is a professional gold-digger who uses the gold mine in between her legs.
She posted a hot video on her Instagram page and this lady seems to be very skilled behind closed doors.
Watch this video.
The Kenyan DAILY POST