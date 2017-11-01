Hotel Staff Jobs in Kenya – Waiting

About Us: Ocean Basket is based at The Oval Westlands and The hub Karen. We focus on bringing a new dimension to the Kenyan dining scene, since at our restaurant you'll find friendly people, a home-from-home feeling and great value for your hard-earned money.
 
The following position is open for Application with a reasonable starting salary and a safe working environment.

Position Title: Waiting Staff

Reports To: Restaurant Manager / Shift Manager

General Overview of Duties and Responsibilities:
 
We are seeking qualified applicants to join our professional restaurant team. 

The successful candidate should have a strong ethic, be responsible for restaurant operations per their designation and ensuring our high standards level are met.

Duties and Responsibilities
·                     Prepare the restaurant for service.
·                     Greets guests at assigned tables and ensures that each guest has been explained to the available menu
·                     Takes order from the guest and puts through orders to Bar/Kitchen for preparation
·                     Collects orders when prepared and serves to guest
·                     Collects all dirty cutlery and crockery from the table once guests have completed their meal
·                     Offers desserts and coffee to guests
·                     Maintains a high standard of personal hygiene and appearance
·                     Ensure that all items received by the guest are charged for
Qualifications and Requirements
·                     A Minimum of two years working experience in a high ranking restaurant or hotel
·                     20-25 years of Age
·                     A minimum grade of C in K.C.S.E
·                     Exceptional communication skills and great customer service skills
·                     Excellent culinary expertise
·                     Superior food and beverage knowledge
·                     Excellent attention to detail
·                     Exceptional ability to multi task.
·                     Immaculate personal grooming and presentation
·                     A positive attitude, enthusiastic personality
·                     A team player
·                     Must have certificate of good conduct.
How to Apply

Interested candidates should forward their CVs to (careers@oceanbasket.co.ke) stating their current and expected gross remuneration, day time telephone contact and addresses of 3 referees with the job title Waiting Staff as the subject by 30th November 2017. 

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

   

