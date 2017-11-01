Hotel Staff Jobs in Kenya – Waiting

About Us: Ocean Basket is based at The Oval Westlands and The hub Karen. We focus on bringing a new dimension to the Kenyan dining scene, since at our restaurant you'll find friendly people, a home-from-home feeling and great value for your hard-earned money.



The following position is open for Application with a reasonable starting salary and a safe working environment.



Position Title: Waiting Staff





Reports To: Restaurant Manager / Shift Manager



General Overview of Duties and Responsibilities:



We are seeking qualified applicants to join our professional restaurant team.





The successful candidate should have a strong ethic, be responsible for restaurant operations per their designation and ensuring our high standards level are met.



Duties and Responsibilities

· Prepare the restaurant for service.

· Greets guests at assigned tables and ensures that each guest has been explained to the available menu

· Takes order from the guest and puts through orders to Bar/Kitchen for preparation

· Collects orders when prepared and serves to guest

· Collects all dirty cutlery and crockery from the table once guests have completed their meal

· Offers desserts and coffee to guests

· Maintains a high standard of personal hygiene and appearance

· Ensure that all items received by the guest are charged for

Qualifications and Requirements

· A Minimum of two years working experience in a high ranking restaurant or hotel

· 20-25 years of Age

· A minimum grade of C in K.C.S.E

· Exceptional communication skills and great customer service skills

· Excellent culinary expertise

· Superior food and beverage knowledge

· Excellent attention to detail

· Exceptional ability to multi task.

· Immaculate personal grooming and presentation

· A positive attitude, enthusiastic personality

· A team player

· Must have certificate of good conduct.

How to Apply



Interested candidates should forward their CVs to (careers@oceanbasket.co.ke) stating their current and expected gross remuneration, day time telephone contact and addresses of 3 referees with the job title Waiting Staff as the subject by 30th November 2017.





Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.