Hotel Staff Jobs in Kenya – Waiting

About Us: Ocean Basket is based at The Oval Westlands and The hub Karen. We focus on bringing a new dimension to the Kenyan dining scene, since at our restaurant you'll find friendly people, a home-from-home feeling and great value for your hard-earned money.
The following position is open for Application with a reasonable starting salary and a safe working environment.
Position Title: Waiting Staff
Reports To: Restaurant Manager / Shift Manager
General Overview of Duties and Responsibilities:
We are seeking qualified applicants to join our professional restaurant team.
The successful candidate should have a strong ethic, be responsible for restaurant operations per their designation and ensuring our high standards level are met.
Duties and Responsibilities
· Prepare the restaurant for service.
· Greets guests at assigned tables and ensures that each guest has been explained to the available menu
· Takes order from the guest and puts through orders to Bar/Kitchen for preparation
· Collects orders when prepared and serves to guest
· Collects all dirty cutlery and crockery from the table once guests have completed their meal
· Offers desserts and coffee to guests
· Maintains a high standard of personal hygiene and appearance
· Ensure that all items received by the guest are charged for
Qualifications and Requirements
· A Minimum of two years working experience in a high ranking restaurant or hotel
· 20-25 years of Age
· A minimum grade of C in K.C.S.E
· Exceptional communication skills and great customer service skills
· Excellent culinary expertise
· Superior food and beverage knowledge
· Excellent attention to detail
· Exceptional ability to multi task.
· Immaculate personal grooming and presentation
· A positive attitude, enthusiastic personality
· A team player
· Must have certificate of good conduct.
How to Apply
Interested candidates should forward their CVs to (careers@oceanbasket.co.ke) stating their current and expected gross remuneration, day time telephone contact and addresses of 3 referees with the job title Waiting Staff as the subject by 30th November 2017.