Hotel Jobs in Nairobi, Kenya (Many Vacancies)

Cleaners

Location: Nairobi

Industry: Hospitality

Our client, a full-service, quick-casual, coffee-themed restaurant chain is seeking to recruitCleaners.

The position will provide efficient and effective cleaning support to restaurant, including that of ensuring the security and general appearance of the Kitchen appliances and surroundings in clean and tidy conditions.





Duties and Responsibilities

· To assist in the preparation and cleaning of the dining area, including movement of furniture where appropriate.

· To maintain all areas of the kitchen in a clean, tidy and hygienic condition.

· Clean, wash, sweep, mop, dust, wash up, polish and vacuum clean the designated areas to the required standard.

· Emptying litterbins and removing waste to designated areas.

· Spray cleaning, scrubbing floors and re-sealing with polish.

· Cleaning of working surfaces and other furniture as directed.

· Collect and wash up pots, cutlery and pans.

· Clean food preparation areas and equipment, in addition to crockery and cutlery.

· Keep work surfaces, walls and floors clean and sanitized

· Assist with the general duties involved in the production of and delivery of the lunch time service.

· Assist with any extra catering required.

· Maintain hygiene and safety regulations for kitchen staff and self.

· Ensure basic cleaning jobs are carried out as quickly as possible.

· Undertake any other duties which might reasonably be expected by the Chef/Manager

Requirements





· Ability to communicate well with other staff

· Strong multitasking skills, with the ability to perform well in a fast-paced environment

· Active listening skill & Team spirit

· Flexibility to work in shifts

Qualification and Experience

· Minimum O level education

· Proven work experience as a Cleaner

· Food safety training

· Good communication skills









Waiter / Waitress

Location: Nairobi

Industry: Hospitality

Our client, a full-service, quick-casual, coffee-themed restaurant chain is seeking to recruitWaiter / Waitress.

The key responsibility is ensuring that customers have a satisfying dining experience.

Duties and Responsibilities

· Greet and escort customers to their tables

· Present menu and provide detailed information when asked (e.g. about portions, ingredients or potential food allergies)

· Prepare tables by setting up linens, silverware and glasses

· Inform customers about the day’s specials

· Offer menu recommendations upon request

· Up-sell additional products when appropriate

· Take accurate food and drinks orders, order slips or by memorization

· Communicate order details to the Kitchen Staff

· Serve food and drink orders

· Check dishes and kitchenware for cleanliness and presentation and report any problems

· Arrange table settings and maintain a tidy dining area

· Deliver checks and collect bill payments

· Carry dirty plates, glasses and silverware to kitchen for cleaning

· Meet with restaurant staff to review daily specials, changes on the menu and service specifications for reservations (e.g. parties)

· Provide excellent customer service to guests

Requirements





· Attentiveness and patience for customers

· Strong organizational and multitasking skills, with the ability to perform well in a fast-paced environment

· Active listening and effective communication skills

· Team spirit

· Flexibility to work in shifts







Qualification and Experience

· Diploma/Certificate in Food and Beverage, Sales and Service

· Proven work experience as a Waiter or Waitress

· Good communication and presentation skills









Commis Chef

Location: Nairobi

Industry: Hospitality

Our client, a full-service, quick-casual, coffee-themed restaurant chain is seeking to recruit aCommis Chef

Duties and Responsibilities

· Consistently offer professional, friendly and proactive guest service while supporting fellow Colleagues

· Prepare and service all food items for a la carte andor buffet menus according to hotel recipes and standards

· Actively share ideas, opinions and suggestions in daily shift briefings

· Maintain proper rotation of product in all chillers to minimize wastage/spoilage

· Ensure storeroom requisitions are accurate

· Have full knowledge of all menu items, daily features and promotions

· Ensure the cleanliness and maintenance of all work areas, utensils, and equipment

· Follow kitchen policies, procedures and service standards

· Follow all safety and sanitation policies when handling food and beverage

· Other duties as assigned

Qualification and Experience









· Diploma Certification in a Culinary discipline

· 2-3 years’ experience in a 4/5 kitchen/high end catering facility

· Strong interpersonal and problem-solving abilities









Controller - Food & Beverages

Location: Nairobi

Industry: Hospitality

Our client, a full-service, quick-casual, coffee-themed restaurant chain is seeking to recruit aController - Food & Beverages

Duties and Responsibilities

· Oversees the Food products in the restaurant

· Monitoring the supply and demand of the food

· Continuous check on the orders taken by the waiters

· Identifying the reasons for the cancellations of orders & preventing any wrong orders

· Observe and check the progress and quality of Food & Beverages

· Keep systematic review of food stock coming in & going out

· Report to Management in case of theft or frequent wrong orders posted by the waiters.

· Surveillance on the chances of theft by using precautionary measures

· Prevention and correction of errors in food supply

· Owning the Managerial hat during absences of Managers & Supervisors

Requirements





· Must be physically fit & perform continuous standing, walking, reaching, and bending.

· Knowledge of Policing & inventory control procedures

· Knowledge of recordkeeping and other clerical procedures, care and maintenance of supplies, safety and security practices

· Ability to read, interpret, and carry out written and oral instructions

· Write legibly, prepare and maintain routine records

· Estimate department needs, determine the quality and quantity of materials received

· Work under pressure, maintain good working relationships with supervisors, peers, and the customers

Qualification and Experience

· Degree in Business Management, Economical Studies or related field

· 3-5 experience as a Store Keeper or controller or record keeping

· Good communication and presentation skills









Head Barista

Location: Nairobi

Industry: Hospitality

Our client, a full-service, quick-casual, coffee-themed restaurant chain is seeking to recruit aHead Barista

Duties and Responsibilities

· Must be a researcher with great passion to product improvement

· Great understanding of the bean and flavours

· Ability to manage a number of staff who falls under the docket

· Must be able to communicate fluently both to staff and clients and be able to recommend to them the products/drinks which best suit them.

· Ability and previous experience on operating a coffee making machine

· Prepare and serve coffee drinks according to company’s recipe and/or client’s directions

· Clean and sanitize the equipment, the working area and the sitting area in accordance with the current sanitary rules;

· Periodically check the equipment and ask for fixing or replacement when malfunctions are observed

· Must be a trainer for the rest of the team

Qualification and Experience

· Certificate for a barista course a must

· Knowledge of health and safety policies and procedures

· Able to work in a fast paced environment









Head Chef

Location: Nairobi

Industry: Hospitality

Our client, a full-service, quick-casual, coffee-themed restaurant chain is seeking to recruit aHead Chef

Duties and Responsibilities

· Be conversant in working with both the hot and cold kitchen

· Ensures all food is prepared fresh and of highest quality

· Strictly adheres to all procedures, Company recipes specifications and methods

· Responsible for procurement, mise-en-place, and food preparation

· Maintains an organized and efficient flow of production with regards to changes in forecast and menus

· Ensures product knowledge is maintained and communicated to all relevant personnel, in particular the Service team

· Maintains a high standard presentation of dishes at all times

· Reports waste to supervisors on a daily basis, and is anxious to minimize spoilage

· Checks station prior to leaving to ensure cleanliness, proper disposal/removal of food, and proper storing and labeling

· Responsible for food storerooms, including fridge and freezer

· Takes part in food storage (quality and quantity controls) on a regular basis

· Maintains hygiene and safety standards for section at all times

· Trains his/her personnel on a continuous basis

· He/She ensures that all the Hot & Cold Kitchen staff members fulfill these requirements and follows up on their performance

· Handles all working material and equipment with the necessary care and keeps it well cleaned

· Reports all necessary repairs to Manager and follows up on repairs

Qualifications and Experience

· Degree /Diploma in Food and Beverage production from a reputable institution

· At least 5 years’ experience in a busy 4/5-star kitchen/high end catering facility

· Ability to follow standard recipes and convert quantities mathematically

· Demonstrate a sense of urgency









Hostess

Location: Nairobi

Industry: Hospitality

Our client, a full-service, quick-casual, coffee-themed restaurant chain is seeking to recruit anHostess.

The hostess will be responsible for greeting and welcoming guest/visitors/customers and make sure they are comfortable within the restaurant.





Duties and Responsibilities

· Welcome guests to the venue

· Provide accurate wait times and monitor waiting lists

· Manage reservations

· Escort customers to assigned dining or bar areas

· Provide menus and announce Waiter/Waitress’s name

· Greet customers upon their departure

· Coordinate with wait staff about available seating options

· Maintain a clean reception area

· Cater to guests who require extra attention (e.g. children, elderly)

· Address customers’ queries

· Assist wait staff as needed

Requirements

· Understanding of restaurant etiquette

· Demonstrable customer-service skills

· Excellent communication skills (via phone and in-person)

· Strong organizational skills with the ability to monitor the entire dining and bar area

· Availability to work in shifts as needed

· Good physical condition to walk and stand during an entire shift

Qualification and Experience

· Degree/Diploma in hotel management and hospitality

· At least 2 years working experience in a high-ranking restaurant or hotel

· Superior food and beverage knowledge

· Immaculate personal grooming and presentation

· A team player









Our client, a full-service, quick-casual, coffee-themed restaurant chain is seeking to recruit an Sous Chef .

Duties and Responsibilities

· Work with the outlet head chef to produce diversified menus in accordance with the restaurant’s policy and vision

· Come up with new dishes which appeal to the clients, whenever required

· Establish the working schedule and organize the work in the kitchen

· Produce high quality dishes that follow up the established menu and level up to location’s standards, as well as to clients.

· Plan the food design in order to create a perfect match between the dish’s aspect and its taste

· Assist the head chef in training the auxiliary kitchen staff in order to provide best results in minimum time and using at the maximum the available resources

· Maintain order and discipline in the kitchen during working hours

· Ensure stock takes are produced monthly, in conjunction with the outlet head chef

· Make sure the hygiene and food safety standards are met in all stages of food preparation, starting with the ingredients and ending with the finished dish which leaves the kitchen door

· Make sure that the professional equipment is in good conditions and signal any malfunction before it affects the staff or the clients

Qualification and Experience





· Degree /Diploma in Food and Beverage production from a reputable institution.

· At least 4 years’ experience in a busy 4/5-star kitchen/high end catering facility.

· Good communication skills









Storekeeper

Location: Nairobi

Industry: Hospitality

Our client, a full-service, quick-casual, coffee-themed restaurant chain is seeking to recruit a Storekeeper.

The position will be responsible for the maintenance of a department's storeroom which includes but is not limited to, stocking of operational materials and supplies, inventory control and records and purchasing.





Duties and Responsibilities

· Plans and performs work that involves ordering, receiving, inspecting, returning, unloading, shelving, packing, labeling, pricing, delivering, and maintaining a perpetual inventory of forms, office supplies, and various types of equipment.

· Rotates stock and arranges for disposal of surpluses.

· Keeps records to maintain inventory control, cost containment and to assure proper stock levels.

· Coordinates freight handling, equipment moving and minor repairs.

· Oversees mail handling and courier service.

· Operates simple office machines (which may in some cases include computer assisted inventory, automotive equipment, and may operate a forklift or other light equipment used in moving heavy items).

· Participate in the selection, training and supervision of subordinates, when applicable.

· Performs related site-specific duties as required

Requirements





· Must be physically able to lift items and perform continuous standing, walking, reaching, and bending.

· Knowledge of storekeeping and inventory control procedures

· Knowledge of recordkeeping and other clerical procedures, care and maintenance of supplies, safety and security practices

· Ability to read, interpret, and carry out written and oral instructions

· Write legibly, prepare and maintain routine records

· Estimate department needs, determine the quality and quantity of materials received in relation to prescribed specifications

· Work under pressure, maintain good working relationships with supervisors, peers, and the customers

Qualifications and Experience

· Degree in Purchasing and Supplies, Business Management or related field

· At least 3 years’ experience as a Store Keeper or controller or record keeping

· Good organizational skills

To apply, send your CV and cover letter only to recruit@flexi-personnel.com before close of business 10th November, 2017. Clearly indicate the position applied for and salary expectation on the subject line.