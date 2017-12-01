Hotel Jobs in Kenya – Recours Four

Job Location: Nairobi
Job Type: Full Time
Our client is an International restaurant chain opening a branch in Nairobi Kenya. They are looking to recruit a highly competent and proactive Commis I, for their new Nairobi Branch.

Tasks

·         Set up workstations with all needed ingredients and cooking equipment
·         Prepare ingredients to use in cooking (chopping and peeling vegetables, cutting meat etc.)
·         Cook food in various utensils or grillers
·         Check food while cooking to stir or turn
·         Ensure great presentation by dressing dishes before they are served
·         Keep a sanitized and orderly environment in the kitchen
·         Ensure all food and other items are stored properly
·         Check quality of ingredients
·         Monitor stock and place orders when there are shortages

Qualifications

·         Proven experience as cook
·         Experience in using cutting tools, cookware and bakeware
·         Knowledge of various cooking procedures and methods (grilling, baking, boiling etc.)
·         Ability to follow all sanitation procedures
·         Ability to work in a team
·         Very good communication skills
·         Excellent physical condition and stamina

Deputy Chef De Partie
Job Type: Full time
Job Location: Nairobi
Our client is an International restaurant chain opening a branch in Nairobi Kenya. They are looking to recruit a highly competent and proactive Deputy Chef de Partie for their Nairobi Branch

Tasks

·         Prepare menus in collaboration with colleagues
·         Ensure adequacy of supplies at the cooking stations
·         Prepare ingredients that should be frequently available (vegetables, spices etc.)
·         Follow the guidance of the executive or sous chef and have input in new ways of presentation or dishes
·         Put effort in optimizing the cooking process with attention to speed and quality
·         Enforce strict health and hygiene standards
·         Help to maintain a climate of smooth and friendly cooperation

Requirements

·         Proven experience as deputy Chef de Partie role of at least 6 months.
·         Excellent use of various cooking methods, ingredients, equipment and processes
·         Ability to multitask and work efficiently under pressure
·         Knowledge of best cooking practices
·         Culinary school diploma

Chef De Partie
Job Location: Nairobi
Job Type: Full time
Our client is an International restaurant chain opening a branch in Nairobi Kenya. They are looking to recruit a highly competent and proactive Chef de Partie for their Nairobi Branch.

Tasks

·         Takes care of daily food preparation and duties assigned through the superiors to meet the standard and the quality set by the Restaurant.
·         Able to estimate the daily production needs and checking the quality of raw and cooked food products to ensure that standards are met.
·         Ensure that the production, preparation and presentation of food are of the highest quality at all times.
·         Ensure highest levels of guest satisfaction, quality, operating and food costs on an ongoing basis.
·         Knowledge of all standard procedures and policies pertaining to food preparation, receiving, storage and sanitation.
·         Full awareness of all menu items, their recipes, methods of production and presentation standards.
·         Follows good preservation standards for proper handling of all food products at right temperature.
·         Operate and maintain all department equipment and reporting of malfunctioning.
·         Ensure effective communication between staff by maintaining a secure and friendly working environment.
·         Establishing and maintaining effective inter-departmental working relationships.
·         Have excellent knowledge into menu creation, whilst maintaining quality and controlling costs in a volume food business.
·         Ability to produce own work in accordance with a deadline and to assist and encourage others in achieving this aim.
·         Guides and trains the subordinates on a daily basis to ensure high motivation and economical working environment.
·         Assess quality control and adhere to hotels service standards.
·         Carry out any other duties as required by management.

Qualifications

·         At least 1 years proven experience as a Chef de Partie .
·         Excellent culinary catering talent.
·         A diploma in a recognized culinary school.
How to Apply
Applicants can send their CV and state the position applied for in their subject of the email to us via recruitment@r4kenya.com before 1st December 2017.
Applicants currently staying in Nairobi are encouraged to apply. Kindly do not apply if you do not meet minimum requirements.

   

