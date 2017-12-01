Hotel Jobs in Kenya – Recours Four

Hotel Jobs in Kenya – Recours FourJobs and Careers 03:29
Job Location: Nairobi
Job Type: Full Time
Our client is an International restaurant chain opening a branch in Nairobi Kenya. They are looking to recruit a highly competent and proactive Commis I, for their new Nairobi Branch.
Tasks
· Set up workstations with all needed ingredients and cooking equipment
· Prepare ingredients to use in cooking (chopping and peeling vegetables, cutting meat etc.)
· Cook food in various utensils or grillers
· Check food while cooking to stir or turn
· Ensure great presentation by dressing dishes before they are served
· Keep a sanitized and orderly environment in the kitchen
· Ensure all food and other items are stored properly
· Check quality of ingredients
· Monitor stock and place orders when there are shortages
Qualifications
· Proven experience as cook
· Experience in using cutting tools, cookware and bakeware
· Knowledge of various cooking procedures and methods (grilling, baking, boiling etc.)
· Ability to follow all sanitation procedures
· Ability to work in a team
· Very good communication skills
· Excellent physical condition and stamina
Deputy Chef De Partie
Job Type: Full time
Job Location: Nairobi
Our client is an International restaurant chain opening a branch in Nairobi Kenya. They are looking to recruit a highly competent and proactive Deputy Chef de Partie for their Nairobi Branch
Tasks
· Prepare menus in collaboration with colleagues
· Ensure adequacy of supplies at the cooking stations
· Prepare ingredients that should be frequently available (vegetables, spices etc.)
· Follow the guidance of the executive or sous chef and have input in new ways of presentation or dishes
· Put effort in optimizing the cooking process with attention to speed and quality
· Enforce strict health and hygiene standards
· Help to maintain a climate of smooth and friendly cooperation
Requirements
· Proven experience as deputy Chef de Partie role of at least 6 months.
· Excellent use of various cooking methods, ingredients, equipment and processes
· Ability to multitask and work efficiently under pressure
· Knowledge of best cooking practices
· Culinary school diploma
Chef De Partie
Job Location: Nairobi
Job Type: Full time
Our client is an International restaurant chain opening a branch in Nairobi Kenya. They are looking to recruit a highly competent and proactive Chef de Partie for their Nairobi Branch.
Tasks
· Takes care of daily food preparation and duties assigned through the superiors to meet the standard and the quality set by the Restaurant.
· Able to estimate the daily production needs and checking the quality of raw and cooked food products to ensure that standards are met.
· Ensure that the production, preparation and presentation of food are of the highest quality at all times.
· Ensure highest levels of guest satisfaction, quality, operating and food costs on an ongoing basis.
· Knowledge of all standard procedures and policies pertaining to food preparation, receiving, storage and sanitation.
· Full awareness of all menu items, their recipes, methods of production and presentation standards.
· Follows good preservation standards for proper handling of all food products at right temperature.
· Operate and maintain all department equipment and reporting of malfunctioning.
· Ensure effective communication between staff by maintaining a secure and friendly working environment.
· Establishing and maintaining effective inter-departmental working relationships.
· Have excellent knowledge into menu creation, whilst maintaining quality and controlling costs in a volume food business.
· Ability to produce own work in accordance with a deadline and to assist and encourage others in achieving this aim.
· Guides and trains the subordinates on a daily basis to ensure high motivation and economical working environment.
· Assess quality control and adhere to hotels service standards.
· Carry out any other duties as required by management.
Qualifications
· At least 1 years proven experience as a Chef de Partie .
· Excellent culinary catering talent.
· A diploma in a recognized culinary school.
How to Apply
Applicants can send their CV and state the position applied for in their subject of the email to us via recruitment@r4kenya.com before 1st December 2017.Applicants currently staying in Nairobi are encouraged to apply. Kindly do not apply if you do not meet minimum requirements.