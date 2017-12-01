Hotel Jobs in Kenya – Recours Four

Commiss I

Job Location: Nairobi

Job Type: Full Time

Our client is an International restaurant chain opening a branch in Nairobi Kenya. They are looking to recruit a highly competent and proactive Commis I, for their new Nairobi Branch.

Tasks

· Set up workstations with all needed ingredients and cooking equipment

· Prepare ingredients to use in cooking (chopping and peeling vegetables, cutting meat etc.)

· Cook food in various utensils or grillers

· Check food while cooking to stir or turn

· Ensure great presentation by dressing dishes before they are served

· Keep a sanitized and orderly environment in the kitchen

· Ensure all food and other items are stored properly

· Check quality of ingredients

· Monitor stock and place orders when there are shortages

Qualifications

· Proven experience as cook

· Experience in using cutting tools, cookware and bakeware

· Knowledge of various cooking procedures and methods (grilling, baking, boiling etc.)

· Ability to follow all sanitation procedures

· Ability to work in a team

· Very good communication skills

· Excellent physical condition and stamina





Deputy Chef De Partie

Job Type: Full time

Job Location: Nairobi

Our client is an International restaurant chain opening a branch in Nairobi Kenya. They are looking to recruit a highly competent and proactive Deputy Chef de Partie for their Nairobi Branch

Tasks

· Prepare menus in collaboration with colleagues

· Ensure adequacy of supplies at the cooking stations

· Prepare ingredients that should be frequently available (vegetables, spices etc.)

· Follow the guidance of the executive or sous chef and have input in new ways of presentation or dishes

· Put effort in optimizing the cooking process with attention to speed and quality

· Enforce strict health and hygiene standards

· Help to maintain a climate of smooth and friendly cooperation

Requirements

· Proven experience as deputy Chef de Partie role of at least 6 months.

· Excellent use of various cooking methods, ingredients, equipment and processes

· Ability to multitask and work efficiently under pressure

· Knowledge of best cooking practices

· Culinary school diploma





Chef De Partie

Job Location: Nairobi

Job Type: Full time

Our client is an International restaurant chain opening a branch in Nairobi Kenya. They are looking to recruit a highly competent and proactive Chef de Partie for their Nairobi Branch.

Tasks

· Takes care of daily food preparation and duties assigned through the superiors to meet the standard and the quality set by the Restaurant.

· Able to estimate the daily production needs and checking the quality of raw and cooked food products to ensure that standards are met.

· Ensure that the production, preparation and presentation of food are of the highest quality at all times.

· Ensure highest levels of guest satisfaction, quality, operating and food costs on an ongoing basis.

· Knowledge of all standard procedures and policies pertaining to food preparation, receiving, storage and sanitation.

· Full awareness of all menu items, their recipes, methods of production and presentation standards.

· Follows good preservation standards for proper handling of all food products at right temperature.

· Operate and maintain all department equipment and reporting of malfunctioning.

· Ensure effective communication between staff by maintaining a secure and friendly working environment.

· Establishing and maintaining effective inter-departmental working relationships.

· Have excellent knowledge into menu creation, whilst maintaining quality and controlling costs in a volume food business.

· Ability to produce own work in accordance with a deadline and to assist and encourage others in achieving this aim.

· Guides and trains the subordinates on a daily basis to ensure high motivation and economical working environment.

· Assess quality control and adhere to hotels service standards.

· Carry out any other duties as required by management.

Qualifications

· At least 1 years proven experience as a Chef de Partie .

· Excellent culinary catering talent.

· A diploma in a recognized culinary school.

How to Apply

Applicants can send their CV and state the position applied for in their subject of the email to us via recruitment@r4kenya.com before 1st December 2017.

Applicants currently staying in Nairobi are encouraged to apply. Kindly do not apply if you do not meet minimum requirements.